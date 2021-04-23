Asus ExpertBook B9 (2021) was launched in India on Friday. The new Asus notebook is specifically designed for business customers and carries a thin build, which is rugged and is designed with the material meeting US military standards. The Asus ExpertBook B9 also comes with 11th-generation Intel Core processor and carries Intel Evo platform verification. The 14-inch laptop includes features such as 65W fast changing, Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, and artificial intelligence (AI) based noise cancellation technology. Asus unveiled the ExpertBook B9 (2021) at CES 2021 in January this year as the successor to its last year's ExpertBook B9.

Asus ExpertBook B9 (2021) price in India

Asus ExpertBook B9 (2021) price in India starts at Rs. 1,15,498. The notebook will be available for purchase through Asus Exclusive Stores and leading commercial PC stores in the country in the coming days.

The 2020 version of the ExpertBook B9 was launched in the country at a starting price of Rs. 1,02,228.

Asus ExpertBook B9 (2021) specifications

The Asus ExpertBook B9 (2021) runs on Windows 10 Pro or Windows 10 Home — depending on the model. The notebook features a 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) LED-backlit display, with a 16:9 aspect ratio and 400 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, you can choose between the 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 and Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor. The laptop also has Intel Xe graphics, apart from 8GB and 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM options.

In terms of storage, the Asus ExpertBook B9 (2021) has dual M.2 NVMe PCI 3.0 with up to 2TB capacity. There are also select SKUs with RAID 0 and RAID 1 support for even faster results.

The Asus ExpertBook B9 (2021) offers a series of input/ output options that include two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, HDMI port, and an audio combo jack. The laptop also has Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.

Asus has provided a thin build with the ExpertBook B9 (2021) that is touted to meet the MIL-STD 810H US military standard test. It has 14.9mm of thickness and 1.005 kilograms of weight.

The ExpertBook B9 (2021) comes with up to four 360-degree far-field microphones and Harman Kardon-certified speakers. These additions help making video calls while working from home. Further, the laptop has an LED-backlit keyboard along with the Asus NumberPad 2.0. The latter doubles up as a touchpad when the numeric pad is not in use. Further, there is an Amazon Alexa integration along with a built-in light bar that illuminates during interactions with the virtual assistant.

On the security front, the Asus ExpertBook B9 comes with an integrated fingerprint sensor and a biometric-login webcam. It can also be configured with a Trusted Platform Module chip to secure passwords and encryption keys offline.

The Asus ExpertBook B9 (2021) packs a 66Wh lithium-polymer battery that is claimed to deliver a full-day usage on a single charge. The battery also supports 65W fast charging over the USB Type-C interface. The company claims that the battery can charge up to 60 percent of its maximum capacity in 49 minutes.

