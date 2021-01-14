Asus has unveiled many business laptops in the ExpertBook and ExpertCenter series, along with a brand new Education range at CES 2021. These include the Asus ExpertBook B9, Asus ExpertBook B1, Asus BR1100, Asus ExpertCenter D7, and Asus ExpertCenter D5 SFF laptops. The pricing and availability of all the products have not been announced yet. And apart from the new ZenBook, Chromebook, and VivoBook models, Asus has also expanded the ROG range with the ultraportable ROG Flow X13, ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE with dual screens, beefy Asus ROG Strix Scar 17, along with a new virtual product showcase called Asus ROG Citadel XV.

Asus ExpertBook B9

The new Asus ExpertBook B9 is built on the Intel vPro platform and features a two-way AI noise-cancelling technology for more clarity on video conferencing. It has an ErgoLift hinge that offers comfort while typing and is listed to run on Windows 10 Pro. The laptop has a 66Whr battery that claims to offer 13 hours of productivity and 20 hours of video playback. Ports include Thunderbolt 4, RJ45, HDMI, USB Type-A, Kensignton lock slot, and headphone/mic combo. It offers military grade toughness, quad microphones, Alexa support, and Face Unlock. There's a 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display, Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor, and Intel Iris Xe graphics. The Asus ExpertBook B9 offers up to 32GB RAM and up to 2TB SSD storage. It has a 720p HD IR camera with a privacy shutter. And the laptop weighs just 0.88kg.

Asus ExpertBook B1

Asus ExpertBook B1 is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processors paired with up to Intel Iris Xe graphics (optional NVIDIA graphics), up to 2TB HDD and 1TB SSD, and up to 8GB RAM. There's a 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display and the laptop runs on Windows 10 Pro. Ports include three USB Type-A, one Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 1.4, VGA, mic/audio combo, RJ45 ethernet, DC-in, and microSD card reader. This laptop also has a ErgoLift hinge, and comes with a backlit keyboard that is spill resistant as well. Asus ExpertBook B1 has a 720p webcam with a privacy shutter. There's a 43Whr battery on board, and the laptop weighs 1.45 kilograms. It is US MIL-STD 810H military-grade certified and comes in a Star Black colour option.

Asus BR1100C, Asus BR1100F

This range has been built keeping children in mind, and comes with a durable form factor and several other children-friendly features. The Asus BR1100C and the Asus BR1100F laptops have a rubber bumper and are military grade certified. They have a modular design for easy repair and comes with noise cancellation and webcam shield for secure remote learning. There is also a dedicated microphone mute key on the keyboard for ease of use during online classes. Both the laptops support Wi-Fi 6 and 4G LTE, and offer up to 10 hours of battery life. The two devices run on Windows 10 Pro and come with antibacterial coating.

Asus BR1100C and Asus BR1100F laptops come in Dark Grey finish and are powered by up to Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor paired with Intel UHD graphics. Both the laptops have a 11.6-inch HD (1,366x768 pixels) LCD, and offer up to 128GB of eMMC storage. There's an optional SSD slot offered that allows expanding storage up to 1TB. The laptops have a 720p webcam integrated with a privacy shutter. There's a 42Whr battery on board and the laptops support Wi-Fi 6. The Asus BR1100C weighs 1.26 kilograms and the Asus BR1100F weighs 1.35k kilograms. The latter also supports a stylus and has a 360-degree hinge for more versatility.

Asus ExpertCenter D7 SFF, Asus ExpertCenter D5 SFF

Lastly, Asus also introduced two new CPUs —ExpertCenter D7 SFF and D5 SFF. The two have an ultracompact, 9-liter form-factor and offer a range of professional-grade NVIDIA GeForce and Quadro graphics options, with up to 128 GB memory. The CPUs are built in a way wherein the hard drives or optical drives can also be easily pulled out without any tools. This saves time and effort, making component upgrades and routine servicing easy. The two CPUs are MIL-STD-810G US certified. The ExpertCenter D5 SFF integrates an Intel H410 chipset, whereas the ExpertCenter D7 SFF integrates an Intel B460 chipset. The two differ in port options, processor upgrade choices, and RAM choices as well.

