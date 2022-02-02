Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (B5302) was launched in India on Wednesday. The new laptop by the Taiwanese PC maker comes with a 360-degree hinge design and is equipped with an anti-glare HDR OLED display with touch support. The ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (B5302) also comes with an up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and is rated to deliver up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge. Asus originally launched the ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED in the US and other markets last year.

Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (B5302) price in India, availability

Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (B5302) price in India starts at Rs. 1,39,000 onwards with 11th-generation Intel Core-i7 processor and 16GB of RAM. The Taiwanese company announced that the laptop is available for purchase starting Wednesday (February 2) through Asus Authorised Commercial PC Partners across the country.

Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (B5302) specifications

The Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (B5302) runs on Windows 10 and is upgradeable to Windows 11. The laptop features a 13.3-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) OLED display with a 16:9 aspect ratio, 400 nits of peak brightness, and a 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. Under the hood, there are choices between Intel Core i5-1135G7 and Core i7-1165G7 processors, along with Intel Xe graphics and up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM at 3200MHz frequency. Users can also upgrade to up to 48GB RAM. Additionally, the ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (B5302) includes two SSDs with up to 2TB of dual storage capacity.

Asus has provided a list of I/O ports on the ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (B5302) that include two Thunderbolt 4 as well as HDMI 2.0b ports. The laptop also includes dual-band Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.0 support for wireless connectivity.

The ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (B5302) comes in a MIL-STD 810H US military-grade build that is claimed to survive every extreme, from freezing temperatures to the searing heat of desert storms, and from high-speed shocks to everyday bumps. The laptop also has a full-size keyboard with Asus NumberPad 2.0 LED-illuminated numeric keypad that appears on top of the touchpad for easy typing numbers. Further, the hinge on the ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED enables tent and tablet modes.

To further differentiate the ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (B5302) from other models in the same segment, there is a 3DNR camera that is touted to reduce noise up to 23 percent and deliver clear video quality in artificial and low-lighting conditions. The laptop also includes artificial intelligence (AI) powered noise cancelling technology that uses machine learning and an array of microphones to enhance your Web conferencing experience.

The Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (B5302) is equipped with a TPM 2.0 chip for user security. The webcam also has a physical shield to provide privacy against invaders.

Asus has packed the ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED with a four-cell 66W battery that is rated to deliver up to 12 hours of usage. There is also a fast-charging technology that is claimed to deliver zero-to-60 percent battery life in 39 minutes.

The ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (B5302) measures 309x210.6x16.9mm and weighs 1.30kg.