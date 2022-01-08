Technology News
Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable 2-in1 Laptop With Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 SoC Launched at CES 2022

Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable 2-in-1 laptop's price and availability haven't been announced yet.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 8 January 2022 15:57 IST
Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable 2-in1 Laptop With Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 SoC Launched at CES 2022

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable sports a 10.5-inch LCD display with a 16:10 aspect ratio

Highlights
  • Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable packs a 38Whr li-ion battery
  • It will be available in a sole Star Black colour option
  • Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable comes with stylus support

Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable was silently launched on Friday, January 7, at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022. The new 2-in-1 laptop is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It sports a 10.5-inch WUXGA LCD display with 320 nits of peak brightness and a glossy display. Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable features a 13-megapixel primary camera on the back and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The Asus 2-in-1 laptop packs a 38Whr battery.

Asus has not announced the pricing or the availability of Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable yet. It will be available in a sole Star Black colour option.

Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable specifications

The newly launched Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable runs Windows 11. It sports a 10.5-inch WUXGA (1,920x1,200 pixels) LCD display with 320 nits of peak brightness, 16:10 aspect ratio, and 121 percent sRGB colour gamut coverage. Under the hood, the Asus 2-in-1 laptop packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 SoC paired with Adreno 618 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 128GB of eMMC storage.

For optics, Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable features a 13-megapixel primary rear camera along with a 5-megapixel selfie camera. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5 with 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Asus ExpertBook B3 also features AI noise cancelling technology along with 3D noise-reduction technology for the selfie camera. It also gets a dedicated slot for a stylus at the top-right corner. However, the stylus is an optional accessory along with a stand cover.

The 2-in-1 laptop from Asus has an MIL-STD 810H build. Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable packs a 38Whr li-ion battery that is charged using a 45W USB Type-C charger. It measures 260.3x172.1x8.9mm and weighs 630 grams.

Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable Laptop

Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable Laptop

Display size 10.50-inch
Display resolution 1,920x1,200 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Snapdragon 7c Gen 2
RAM 4GB
OS Windows 11
Weight 0.63 kg
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Asus, Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable, Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable Specifications, Windows 11, CES, CES 2022, Consumer Electronics Show
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Reddit Said to Tap Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs for IPO

Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable 2-in1 Laptop With Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 SoC Launched at CES 2022
