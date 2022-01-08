Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable was silently launched on Friday, January 7, at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022. The new 2-in-1 laptop is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It sports a 10.5-inch WUXGA LCD display with 320 nits of peak brightness and a glossy display. Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable features a 13-megapixel primary camera on the back and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The Asus 2-in-1 laptop packs a 38Whr battery.

Asus has not announced the pricing or the availability of Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable yet. It will be available in a sole Star Black colour option.

Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable specifications

The newly launched Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable runs Windows 11. It sports a 10.5-inch WUXGA (1,920x1,200 pixels) LCD display with 320 nits of peak brightness, 16:10 aspect ratio, and 121 percent sRGB colour gamut coverage. Under the hood, the Asus 2-in-1 laptop packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 SoC paired with Adreno 618 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 128GB of eMMC storage.

For optics, Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable features a 13-megapixel primary rear camera along with a 5-megapixel selfie camera. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5 with 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Asus ExpertBook B3 also features AI noise cancelling technology along with 3D noise-reduction technology for the selfie camera. It also gets a dedicated slot for a stylus at the top-right corner. However, the stylus is an optional accessory along with a stand cover.

The 2-in-1 laptop from Asus has an MIL-STD 810H build. Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable packs a 38Whr li-ion battery that is charged using a 45W USB Type-C charger. It measures 260.3x172.1x8.9mm and weighs 630 grams.