Asus ExpertBook B1400 With Intel Core Tiger Lake Processors, Optional Nvidia GeForce MX330 Launched in India

Asus ExpertBook B1400 price in India starts at Rs. 32,490.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 21 December 2021 14:39 IST
Asus ExpertBook B1400 With Intel Core Tiger Lake Processors, Optional Nvidia GeForce MX330 Launched in India

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus ExpertBook B1400 packs a 42Whr battery with 65W fast charging support that can last up to 10 hours

Highlights
  • Asus ExpertBook B1400 gets a 14-inch full-HD IPS LED display
  • It features up to 16GB of RAM than can be expanded up to 32GB
  • Asus ExpertBook B1400 has a plethora of connectivity ports

Asus ExpertBook B1400 was launched in India on Tuesday. The laptop is powered by the 11th-Gen Intel Core Tiger Lake processors paired with up to 16GB RAM. Users also have the option to have an Nvidia GeForce graphics card embedded in Asus ExpertBook B1400. It sports a 14-inch full-HD IPS LED display with an anti-glare coating. The Asus laptop is rugged as it has MIL-STD810H certified build. Asus ExpertBook B1400 also features a plethora of connectivity ports.

Asus ExpertBook B1400 price in India, availability

The newly-launched Asus ExpertBook B1400's price in India starts at Rs. 32,490, as per a press release from the company. It will soon be available to purchase via Asus stores along with leading commercial PC channel partners. It will be offered in a sole Blue colour option.

Asus ExpertBook B1400 specifications

Users of Asus ExpertBook B1400 get the option to run either Windows 10 Home or Pro. It is powered by the 11th-Gen Intel Core Tiger Lake processors — Intel Core i3-111G4 with Intel UHD GPU, Intel Core i5-1135G7 with Intel Xe GPU, or Intel Core i7-1165G7 with Intel Xe GPU. Users also have the option to equip the Nvidia GeForce MX330 GPU with 2GB of VRAM. The new Asus laptop also has up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM which can be further expanded up to 32GB using the single SO-DIMM slot.

Asus ExpertBook B1400 comes with either up to 1TB of M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD or up to 2TB of 2.5-inch HDD with 5,400rpm. It sports a 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS LED display with 16:9 aspect ratio, 250nits of peak brightness, 178-degree field-of-view, and an anti-glare coating. The Asus business laptop also has a 720p webcam with a shield and a microphone on the right side. Furthermore, the laptop also gets a MIL-STD810H certified build and has a 180-degrees lay-flat hinge with an ErgoLift hinge.

The new Asus ExpertBook B1400 packs a 42Whr battery with 65W fast charging support which gives it a claimed battery life of up to 10 hours. Asus has given the laptop an AI noise-cancellation technology which uses the onboard dual-array microphone to cancel out ambient noises during video conferencing. It has two modes — single-presenter mode and multi-presenter mode.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi with 802.11ax, Bluetooth v5.2, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type A port, a USB 2.0 port, a microSD card reader, an HDMI port, a VGA port, a Gigabit RJ-45 LAN port, a Kensington lock port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Asus ExpertBook B1400 measures 323.4x215.65x19.2mm and weighs around 1.45 kilograms.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Asus ExpertBook B1400 Laptop

Asus ExpertBook B1400 Laptop

Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1,920x1,080 pixels
Processor Core i3
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 10
Hard disk 2TB
SSD 1TB
Weight 1.45 kg
Comments

Asus, Asus ExpertBook B1400, Asus ExpertBook B1400 Price in India, Asus ExpertBook B1400 Specifications
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Comment
