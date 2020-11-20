Technology News
Asus Chromebox 4 With 10th-Gen Intel Core Processors Launched

Asus Chromebox 4 carries a starting price of $289 (roughly Rs. 21,400).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 20 November 2020 14:37 IST
Asus Chromebox 4 With 10th-Gen Intel Core Processors Launched

Asus Chromebox 4 comes with a series of connectivity options

Highlights
  • Asus Chromebox 4 has Intel Core and Celeron processor options
  • The mini PC comes with Google Play support
  • Chromebox 4 comes with a VESA mount to bring an AiO PC-like experience

Asus Chromebox 4 has been unveiled by the company as its new mini PC based on 10th-generation Intel processors. The Chromebox 4 appears quite similar to its predecessor, the Chromebox 3, that was unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) back in January 2018. However, the new model is an all-new machine internally — with 10th-generation Intel Core and Celeron processor options as well as Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. The Chromebox 4 also comes with Google Play support to allow access to Android apps. This is, however, quite common across other Chrome OS devices that support Android apps natively.

Asus Chromebox 4 price

Asus Chromebox 4 price starts at $289 (roughly Rs. 21,400) in the US. The device will go on sale in the country in December, though there is no word on its availability in global markets.

Asus Chromebox 4 specifications

Asus Chromebox 4 comes with a range of processor options that begin from Intel Celeron-5205U and go up to Core i7-10510U. There are also 4GB and 8GB DDR4 SO-DIMM RAM versions to choose from. You can pick 32GB or 64GB eMMC storage or go for its 128GB or 256GB M.2 SATA SSD option. The last-generation Chromebox had 8th-generation Intel Core processors, along with 2GB, 4GB, and 8GB RAM options and up to 256GB M.2 SATA SSD.

In terms of wireless connectivity, the new Chromebox comes with Wi-Fi 6 and dual-band Bluetooth 5.0 support. There are also two USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports, one audio jack at the side, and up to three USB 3.1 Gen 2, one USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C, two HDMI 1, one LAN (RJ45) port at the back. The machine also includes a DC-in port for power and a Kensington Lock for physical security.

The Chromebox 4 supports up to three 4K displays. The presence of the USB Type-C port also brings USB Power Delivery and DisplayPort connectivity support. Additionally, there is a VESA mount with a screw-in rubber barrier that lets you attach the Chromebox 4 to a monitor to build a customised all-in-one PC-like experience.

Asus Chromebox 4 measures 148.5x148.5x40mm. This is identical to the Chromebox 3. Both previous and new generation Chromebox models weigh the same, at one kilogram.

Is Mi Notebook 14 series the best affordable laptop range for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Asus Chromebox 4 Price, Asus Chromebox 4 Specifications, Asus Chromebox 4, Chromebox 4, Asus

Further reading: Asus Chromebox 4 Price, Asus Chromebox 4 Specifications, Asus Chromebox 4, Chromebox 4, Asus
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Asus Chromebox 4 With 10th-Gen Intel Core Processors Launched
