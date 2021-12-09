Technology News
Asus to Launch New Chromebook Model on December 13, Laptops for Creators on December 14

Asus laptops for creators will be launched at a virtual event.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 9 December 2021 17:45 IST
Asus to Launch New Chromebook Model on December 13, Laptops for Creators on December 14

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Asus India

Asus Chromebook will have military-grade durability

Highlights
  • Asus Chromebook teased to offer a great battery life
  • The Chromebook model will be available on Flipkart
  • Asus’ laptop for creators may launch with high-end graphics support

Asus Chromebooks with military-grade durability will be launched in India on December 13, the company announced on Thursday. The Taiwanese technology giant also said that it will unveil laptops for creators at a virtual launch event scheduled for December 14. Asus says it has tied up with Flipkart for the Chromebook launch but there is no such information about the creator series. Asus in August launched Chromebook Detachable CZ1 laptop as a 2-in-1 option for students. It features US military-grade toughness that is claimed to withstand a drop from a classroom desk.

As per a tweet by Asus, the new Chromebook is designed for travelling and will come with ‘a class above' military-grade durability. It will be launched on Flipkart on December 13 at 12pm. Apart from details about its durability, the laptop is said to pack powerful performance and great battery life.

In another tweet, the company teased the launch of “Asus products” that are aimed at creators. These laptops will be launched at a virtual event scheduled to take place at 12pm on December 14 that will be livestreamed on the company's Facebook and YouTube channels. These machines could come equipped with top-of-the-line hardware including an OLED display.

As mentioned, Asus launched the Chromebook Detachable CZ1 with military-grade durability in India in August. The company also unveiled Asus Chromebook Flip C214, Chromebook C423, Chromebook C523, and Chromebook C223 laptop models in the country in partnership with Flipkart in July this year. These models are aimed at the work-from-home audience. They run Chrome OS, and feature a suite of Google apps.

The company also recently launched the ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED with a dual-display design. The secondary display is called ScreenPad Plus. The laptop is powered by 10th Gen Intel Core processors and features Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics. The machine also features Asus' proprietary Active Aerodynamic System (AAS+) for effective cooling.

Will Snapdragon's new 2022 chips make it more prominent as a brand? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Cryptocurrency Scams, Hacktivism Will Rise in 2022: Norton

