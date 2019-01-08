NDTV Gadgets360.com

Asus Chromebook Flip C434 With Bigger Display, Premium Metal Body Launched at CES 2019

, 08 January 2019
Asus Chromebook Flip C434 With Bigger Display, Premium Metal Body Launched at CES 2019

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus Chromebook Flip C434 gets new internals and an edge-to-edge display

Highlights

  • Asus has launched its new Chromebook Flip C434 at CES 2019
  • Chromebook Flip C434 features an edge-to-edge display
  • It offers three processor options and up to 8GB of RAM

Asus has announced the new Chromebook Flip C434 at CES 2019 which is an update to 2017's Flip C302. The Chromebook Flip C434 features a 360-degree hinge which makes it possible to be used as a tablet. The laptop features an aluminium design that gives it a premium look. Asus has added Intel 8th generation CPUs apart from other new features in the Chromebook Flip C434.

The Asus Chromebook Flip C434 features a 14-inch NanoEdge display running at full-HD resolution, the same technology we've seen earlier on Asus' ZenBook laptops. The display technology helps Asus build laptops with much smaller bezels, precisely less than 0.5-inch in this case. The Chromebook Flip C434 comes with a full-sized backlit keyboard.

chrome 2 chromebook flip c434

Photo Credit: Asus

 

Asus will be offering three processor options with the new Chromebook Flip C434: Intel Core m3-8100Y, Intel Core i5-8200Y, and Intel Core i7-8500Y. The RAM options will be limited up to 8GB, and storage is available up to 128GB (eMMC).

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.0, three USB 3.1 ports (two Type-C and a single Type-A). The laptop is powered by a 48Whr battery. There's a microSD card reader and an audio combo jack as well.

Earlier, Asus had announced four new durable Chromebooks before CES 2019 kicked off, including its first Chrome OS-based tablet. These four devices were a part of Asus' new Chromebook Education series laptops while the Chromebook Flip C434 is more on the premium side.

The Asus Chromebook Flip C434 will be available in the coming months, according to the company, with prices starting from $569 (roughly Rs. 39,600).

For the biggest CES 2019 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Asus, CES, CES 2019, Chromebooks, Chromebook Flip C434

