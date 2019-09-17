Technology News
Asus Chromebook Flip C433 Is the Company's Latest Mid-Range Convertible Chromebook Laptop

Asus' new Chromebook Flip C433 seems like a redesigned version of the Chromebook C433

17 September 2019
Photo Credit: Android Police

Asus has launched a brand new convertible Chromebook in its Flip series

Highlights
  • Acer has expanded its Flip series of Chromebook with a new model
  • The new Chromebook Flip C433 will start shipping from October
  • It comes with a 14-inch convertible display

Asus is adding a new mid-range Chromebook to its Flip series. The new Chromebook Flip C433 is a 14-inch convertible laptop that appears to be a redesigned version of the Chromebook C434. The new Flip C433 will start shipping from October this year and will join the existing Flip C302 and Flip C434 Chromebook laptops in the Flip series. The new model sits close to the premium Chromebook Flip C434 that was launched at CES this year.

The new Asus Chromebook Flip C433 is powered by the Intel Core M-series processor, and is upgradable up to Core i7 (8500Y), as reported by Android Police. The Chromebook laptop features Asus' NanoEdge display and the 360-degree ErgoLift hinge.

As for RAM options, the Chromebook Flip C433 is available with up to 8GB of RAM. You can pick from up to 128GB of SSD storage. The laptop comes with an aluminium-based chassis that helps keep it lighter while the 14-inch NanoEdge display offers an 85-percent screen-to-body ratio. On the sides, there are stereo speakers as well.

Asus' Chromebook Flip C433 supports Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) and Bluetooth 4.0 wireless connections. There's a single USB Type-A port on the laptop along with two USB Type-C ports. The in-built 48Wh battery promises to last for up to 10 hours on a full charge. The new Chromebook Flip C433 comes with a free 12-month Google One account with 100GB worth of storage.

The laptop will be available from mid-October, starting with the UK. There's no official word on when it will start shipping to other regions. As for the pricing, the Chromebook Flip C433 will cost £499 (roughly Rs. 44,000).

Chromebooks are generally targeted at educational institutions. Asus has been consistently adding new Chromebook laptops to its portfolio as global demand seems to be picking up.

Further reading: Asus, Chromebook, Asus Flip C433
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.