Asus Chromebook lineup launched in partnership with Flipkart starts at Rs. 17,999.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 15 July 2021 14:10 IST
Asus Chromebook Flip C214 can be used in tent mode

Highlights
  • Asus Chromebook Flip C214 features an 11.6-inch HD touch display
  • Asus Chromebook 435 and 523 are available with and without touch screens
  • Asus Chromebook C223 is the cheapest offering of the four models

Asus Chromebook Flip C214, Chromebook C423, Chromebook C523, and Chromebook C223 laptop models have launched in India in partnership with Flipkart. As the names suggest, the four models run Chrome OS featuring a suite of Google apps, rugged design, and more aimed at the work from home audience. The laptops have made their way to the Indian market after being available in the US and other regions. The Asus Chromebook C423 and Chromebook C523 are offered with both touch and non-touch display options.

Asus Chromebook Flip C214, Chromebook C423, Chromebook C523, Chromebook C223: Price in India

Asus Chromebook Flip C214 is priced at Rs. 23,999 and is offered in a single Grey colour option. The Asus Chromebook C423 is priced at Rs. 19,999 for the non-touch model and Rs. 23,999 for the touchscreen model. They are offered in Silver colour. The Asus Chromebook C523 costs Rs. 20,999 for the non-touch model and Rs. 24,999 for the touch model. It is also offered in a Silver colour option. Lastly, the Asus Chromebook C223, which is the cheapest of the lot, costs Rs. 17,999 and is offered in Grey colour.

All Asus Chromebook models will be available for purchase from Flipkart starting July 22.

Asus Chromebook Flip C214 specifications

Asus Chromebook Flip C214 features an 11.6-inch HD (1,266x768 pixels) anti-glare touch display with a 16:9 aspect ratio. Its 360-degree hinge allows you to use the laptop in multiple modes. The Chromebook is powered by a dual-core Intel Celeron N4020 processor with Intel UHD Graphics 600. It comes with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. It also supports storage expansion via a microSD card (up to 2TB). For connectivity, you get one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, a 3.5mm combo audio jack, and a microSD card reader. The keyboard on the Asus Chromebook Flip C214 is spill-resistant and the laptop comes with US MIL-STD 810G military-grade standard certification. It is backed by a 50Whr battery that is said to last up to 11 hours.

Asus Chromebook C423 specifications

Asus Chromebook C423 features a 14-inch HD (1,366x768 pixels) touch display (optional) with a 16:9 aspect ratio and 200 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by an Intel Celeron N3350 processor with Intel HD Graphics 500, 4GB RAM, and 64GB of storage. The storage is expandable via a microSD card up to 256GB. It comes with two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD card reader. It is backed by a 38Whr battery and has a 720p webcam. It also features Google Assistant voice-recognition.

Asus Chromebook C523 specifications

The Chromebook C523 features a 15.6-inch HD (1,366x768 pixels) touch display (optional) with a 16:9 aspect ratio and 200 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, it comes with an Intel Celeron N3350 dual-core processor with Intel HD Graphics 500. The Chromebook has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 2TB). It is backed by a 38Whr battery and has a 720p HD webcam. The Asus Chromebook C523 comes with two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD card reader.

Asus Chromebook C223 specifications

Asus Chromebook C223 comes with an 11.6-inch HD (1,366x768 pixels) non-touch display with 200 nits of peak brightness and a 16:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an Intel Celeron N3350 dual-core processor with Intel HD Graphics 500, paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB). Connectivity options include a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD card reader. Asus Chromebook C223 is backed by a 38Whr battery and comes with a spill-resistant keyboard. There is a 720p HD webcam as well.

Asus Chromebook Flip C214 Laptop

Display size 11.60-inch
Display resolution 1366x768 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Celeron Dual Core
RAM 4GB
OS Chrome OS
Hard disk No
SSD No
Weight 1.20 kg
Asus Chromebook C423 Laptop

Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1366x768 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Celeron Dual Core
RAM 4GB
OS Chrome OS
Hard disk No
SSD No
Weight 1.20 kg
Asus ChromeBook C523NA-DH02 Laptop

Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1366x768 pixels
Processor Celeron Dual Core
RAM 4GB
OS Chrome OS
Hard disk No
SSD 32GB
Weight 1.41 kg
Asus ChromeBook C223NA-DH02-RD Laptop

Display size 11.60-inch
Display resolution 1366x768 pixels
Processor Celeron Dual Core
RAM 4GB
OS Chrome OS
Hard disk 32GB
SSD No
Graphics Intel HD Graphics
Weight 1.00 kg
