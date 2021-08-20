Asus Chromebook Detachable CZ1 has been silently debuted as a 2-in-1 option for students. The laptop comes with a detachable keyboard and a flip stand on the back. It also comes with stylus support that is garaged inside the casing of the Asus Chromebook Detachable CZ1. It features US military-grade toughness that will withstand a drop from a classroom desk or the dining room table. All four exterior edges and corners are protected by a tough rubber trim that reduces the impact of physical shocks.

Pricing and availability of Asus Chromebook Detachable CZ1 have not been announced yet. It has debuted in a single Black colour finish. Asus Chromebook Detachable CZ1 runs on Chrome OS and features a 10.1-inch full-HD (1,920x1,200 pixels) LCD WUXGA touchscreen display with stylus support, 16:10 aspect ratio, 100 percent sRGB and 400 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Kompanio 500 (MT8183) processor, paired with Arm Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. The Chromebook packs up to 4GB RAM and offers up to 128GB eMMC storage. Ports include a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack. The detachable keyboard offers 1.5mm key-travel and has an ErgoLift design for a comfortable typing experience. Asus Chromebook Detachable CZ1 has inbuilt dual 5-magnet stereo speakers and microphone. It supports Google Assistant voice recognition.

There is an 8-megapixel world-facing camera on the back of Asus Chromebook Detachable CZ1 and a 2-megapixel camera at the front. There is a garaged USI stylus that offers 45 minutes if use in just 15 second of charging. The Chromebook packs a 27Whr battery that claims to offer up to 11 hours of battery life. It weighs about 500 grams and the dimensions are listed to be at 256.4x168.2x8.9mm. It is US MIL-STD 810H military standard grade certified and comes with Titan C Security chip.

As mentioned, Asus Chromebook Detachable CZ1 has a flexible stand on the back that can be adjusted to lay flat or keep in a position that the user is comfortable in. In addition to the shock-absorbent material on each of the four corners, there's a solid cover that provides an extra layer of defence when accidental drops or mishaps occur.