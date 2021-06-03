Technology News
Asus Chromebook Detachable CM3 With MediaTek 8183 SoC Launched

Asus Chromebook Detachable CM3 is available in 64GB and 128GB storage variants.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 3 June 2021 16:24 IST
Asus Chromebook Detachable CM3 With MediaTek 8183 SoC Launched

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus Chromebook Detachable CM3's kickstand is dual-hinged to enable portrait or landscape modes

Highlights
  • Asus Chromebook Detachable CM3 runs on ChromeOS
  • It features a detachable keyboard that doubles up as a case/ cover
  • Asus Chromebook Detachable CM3 sports a 10.5-inch LCD display

Asus Chromebook Detachable CM3 has been announced. The Chromebook is powered by an octa-core MediaTek 8183 processor. It is touted to be a direct competitor for Lenovo Chromebook Duet that also runs ChromeOS. It is largely similar to the specifications of Lenovo Chromebook but adds a few more features to take its edge up a notch. Asus Chromebook Detachable CM3 is now listed on the brand's website in the US, but there is no information when other regions will get it.

Asus Chromebook Detachable CM3 price, availability

The ChromeOS-powered Asus Chromebook Detachable CM3 is available but has been labelled on the company website to be "coming soon." The Chromebook is priced at $349.99 (roughly Rs. 25,500) for the 64GB storage variant and $369.99 (roughly Rs. 27,000) for the 128GB storage model. Asus is offering it in a sole Mineral Grey colour option.

Asus Chromebook Detachable CM3 specifications, features

Asus Chromebook Detachable CM3 sports a 10.5-inch (1,920X1,200 pixels) LCD display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 320 nits display brightness. It also features stylus support that is housed within the Chromebook itself. It is powered by an octa-core 2GHz MediaTek 8183 processor coupled with Arm Mali-G72 MP3, 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 128GB eMMC onboard storage.

The detachable keyboard attaches to the Chromebook via POGO pins and doubles up as a case/ cover. It also features a detachable fabric-covered rear with a dual-hinged inbuilt kickstand that works in both portrait and landscape formats. Asus Chromebook Detachable CM3 features an 8-megapixel camera on the back as well as a 2-megapixel camera at the front for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on Asus Chromebook Detachable CM3 include a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB 2.0 Type-C port. The Chromebook packs a 27Whr 2-cell Li-ion battery that can be charged using the Type-C port or through the 45W AC adapter. It measures 25.54x16.72x0.79cm and weighs 510 grams.

Asus Chromebook Detachable CM3 Laptop

Asus Chromebook Detachable CM3 Laptop

Display size 10.50-inch
Display resolution 1900x1200 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
RAM 4GB
OS Chrome OS
Weight 0.51 kg
Satvik Khare
Asus Chromebook Detachable CM3 With MediaTek 8183 SoC Launched
