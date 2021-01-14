Technology News
Asus Chromebook CX9, Asus Chromebook Flip CX5 Laptops Launched at CES 2021

The Asus Chromebook CX9 (CX9400) will be available starting from Q2 this year in North America.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 14 January 2021 11:13 IST
Asus Chromebook CX9, Asus Chromebook Flip CX5 Laptops Launched at CES 2021

Asus Chromebook CX9 comes with a fingerprint sensor for password-free login

Highlights
  • Chromebook Flip CX5 comes in an Immersive White colour option
  • Asus Chromebook CX9 has a 720p HD camera with privacy shutter
  • Chromebook Flip CX5 claims to provide battery life of up to 11 hours

Asus Chromebook CX9 and the Chromebook Flip CX5 laptops have been announced at CES 2021. These laptops run on the latest 11th Generation Intel Core processor with Intel Iris X graphics. The Asus Chromebook CX9 (CX9400) will be available starting from Q2 this year in North America and the Asus Chromebook Flip CX5/C536 (CX5500) will be available starting from Q1 this year in North America. Pricing of both the Asus Chromebook CX9 and Chromebook Flip CX5 have not been announced yet.

Asus Chromebook CX9 specifications

The new Asus Chromebook CX9 has launched in a single Star Black colour option. It runs on Chrome OS and is powered with up to Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor paired with Intel Iris Xe Graphics. The laptop offers 16GB of RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage. The Asus Chromebook CX9 features a 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) LCD display with 16:9 aspect ratio.

Asus Chromebook CX9 has a 720p HD camera with privacy shutter, a backlit spill-resistant keyboard, and Harman Kardon-certified dual-speaker audio. Asus Chromebook CX9 is said to offer Titan C security and it will receive software updates every six weeks with latest protections. Asus Chromebook CX9 comes with a fingerprint sensor for password-free login. It is MIL-STD 810H certified. The laptop has up to 66Whr battery and ports include USB Type-A port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB Type-C ports, one HDMI 2.0 port, one mic combo, and a microSD card reader slot. It supports Wi-Fi 6 for connectivity.

Asus Chromebook Flip CX5/C536 specifications

The company also unveiled the Asus Chromebook Flip CX5/C536, and it comes in an Immersive White colour option and a 360 degree hinge for using in tent and tablet mode. Running on Chrome OS, the laptop features a 15.6-inch touchscreen full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 250nits brightness and 81 percent screen-to- body ratio. It supports a stylus and is powered by up to Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics. The laptop packs up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

 

Asus Chromebook CX5 Asus Chromebook Flip CX5

Asus Chromebook Flip CX5/C536 claims to provide battery life of up to 11 hours

Asus Chromebook Flip CX5/C536 features Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, Asus WiFi Stabilizer technology and dual Harman Kardon-certified speakers. It also supports Google Stadia, and the 57Whr battery in Chromebook Flip CX5/C536 claims to provide battery life of up to 11 hours. Ports include one USB Type-A port, two USB Type-C port, one HDMI 2.0 port, and one microSD card reader. There's a 720p HD camera on board with a privacy shutter. The laptop weighs 1.89kg.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Asus Chromebook CX9 Laptop

Asus Chromebook CX9 Laptop

Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
RAM 16GB
OS Chrome OS
SSD 1TB
Graphics Intel IRIS Graphics
Asus Chromebook Flip CX5 Laptop

Asus Chromebook Flip CX5 Laptop

Display size 155.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Intel Core
RAM 16GB
OS Chrome OS
SSD 512GB
Graphics Intel IRIS Graphics
Weight 1.89 kg
For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Asus Chromebook CX9, Asus Chromebook Flip CX5 Laptops Launched at CES 2021
