Asus Chromebook CX1101 With Rugged Design, Celeron N4020 Processor, 11.6-Inch Display Launched in India

Asus Chromebook CX1101 is compliant with US MIL-STD 810H durability standards.

By David Delima | Updated: 13 December 2021 15:45 IST
Photo Credit: Asus

Asus Chromebook CX1101 features a spill-resistant keyboard with a 10-million keystroke life span.

Highlights
  • Asus Chromebook CX1101 comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage
  • The laptop comes with Google’s Titan C security chip
  • Asus Chromebook CX1101 offers up to 13 hours of battery life

Asus Chromebook CX1101 has been launched in India on Monday. The latest Chromebook from the company features an 11.6-inch anti-glare HD display and comes with a rugged design which is MIL-STD 810H certified. Asus Chromebook CX1101 is powered by a dual-core Intel Celeron N4020 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. It is equipped with a 720p webcam and comes with support for dual-band 5GHz Wi-Fi connectivity. The laptop weighs 1.24kg and comes with a 42Whr battery that charges with a 45W adapter over a USB Type-C port.

Asus Chromebook CX1101 price in India, availability

The new Asus Chromebook CX1101 price in India starts at Rs. 19,999 and will be sold via Flipkart starting December 15. According to the company, customers can purchase Asus Chromebook CX1101 at a discounted price of Rs. 18,990 between December 15 and December 21.

Asus Chromebook CX1101 specifications

Asus Chromebook CX1101 is equipped with an HD (1,336x786 pixels) anti-glare LCD display which covers 45 percent of NTSC colour gamut, according to the company. It is powered by the dual-core Intel Celeron N4020 processor, along with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. Asus Chromebook CX1101 runs on Google's ChromeOS.

According to Asus, the new Chromebook CX1101 comes with a rugged design which includes metal reinforced hinges, a spill-resistant keyboard with 1.5mm key travel and a 10-million keystroke life span. Asus Chromebook CX1101 is US MIL-STD 810H certified and comes with Google's Titan C security chip built in. The trackpad comes with multi-gesture support, and the Asus Chromebook CX1101 can be opened at a 180-degree angle, allowing it to be laid out on a desk.

Asus Chromebook CX1101 is equipped with a 3-cell 42Whr battery which the company says can last for up to 13 hours, and it comes with 45W charging support over USB-Type C. On the connectivity front, Asus Chromebook CX1101 comes with two USB 3.2 Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Asus Chromebook CX1101 measures 291.6x200.9x19.5mm and weighs 1.24kg, according to the company.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss the Surface Pro 8, Go 3, Duo 2, and Laptop Studio — as Microsoft sets a vision for Windows 11 hardware. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, [JioSaavn](https://www.jiosaavn.com/shows/orbital/1/r9VmNAJ211U), Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts._
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Asus Chromebook CX1101 Laptop

Asus Chromebook CX1101 Laptop

Display size 11.60-inch
Display resolution 1366x768 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Celeron Dual Core
RAM 4GB
OS Chrome OS
Hard disk No
SSD No
Graphics Intel Integrated HD Graphics
Weight 1.24 kg
Comments

David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
