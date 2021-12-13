Asus Chromebook CX1101 has been launched in India on Monday. The latest Chromebook from the company features an 11.6-inch anti-glare HD display and comes with a rugged design which is MIL-STD 810H certified. Asus Chromebook CX1101 is powered by a dual-core Intel Celeron N4020 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. It is equipped with a 720p webcam and comes with support for dual-band 5GHz Wi-Fi connectivity. The laptop weighs 1.24kg and comes with a 42Whr battery that charges with a 45W adapter over a USB Type-C port.

Asus Chromebook CX1101 price in India, availability

The new Asus Chromebook CX1101 price in India starts at Rs. 19,999 and will be sold via Flipkart starting December 15. According to the company, customers can purchase Asus Chromebook CX1101 at a discounted price of Rs. 18,990 between December 15 and December 21.

Asus Chromebook CX1101 specifications

Asus Chromebook CX1101 is equipped with an HD (1,336x786 pixels) anti-glare LCD display which covers 45 percent of NTSC colour gamut, according to the company. It is powered by the dual-core Intel Celeron N4020 processor, along with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. Asus Chromebook CX1101 runs on Google's ChromeOS.

According to Asus, the new Chromebook CX1101 comes with a rugged design which includes metal reinforced hinges, a spill-resistant keyboard with 1.5mm key travel and a 10-million keystroke life span. Asus Chromebook CX1101 is US MIL-STD 810H certified and comes with Google's Titan C security chip built in. The trackpad comes with multi-gesture support, and the Asus Chromebook CX1101 can be opened at a 180-degree angle, allowing it to be laid out on a desk.

Asus Chromebook CX1101 is equipped with a 3-cell 42Whr battery which the company says can last for up to 13 hours, and it comes with 45W charging support over USB-Type C. On the connectivity front, Asus Chromebook CX1101 comes with two USB 3.2 Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Asus Chromebook CX1101 measures 291.6x200.9x19.5mm and weighs 1.24kg, according to the company.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.