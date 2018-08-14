Asus Chromebook 12 C223 With 11.6-Inch Display, Portable Design Launched

Asus has launched a new Chromebook 12 C223 with mid-level specifications. It comes in a compact and lightweight design with its weight being less than 1kg, and can last up to 10 hours on a single charge, depending on the usage. Chromebook 12 C223 will have Google Play support, and has a full-size ergonomic keyboard with 1.5mm key travel. This new Chromebook comes after the Asus Chromebook Flip launched last year at Computex with new processors and USB Type-C ports.

The Asus Chromebook 12 C223 runs on Chrome OS with, as we mentioned, Google Play support. It sports an 11.6-inch LED backlit HD (1366x768 pixels) display with 16:9 aspect ratio and anti-glare capabilities. It is powered by a 1.1GHz dual-core Intel Celeron N3350 processor (2M Cache, up to 2.4 GHz) paired with 4GB RAM, Intel HD graphics, 32GB of inbuilt storage. The Chromebooks supports microSD card slot for further expansion of storage capacity.

The Asus Chromebook 12 C223 sports an HD webcamera and offers up to 10 hours of Web browsing (may vary depending on usage) on its 2-cell 38Whrs polymer battery. Connectivity options include audio jack, two USB Type-C 3.1 Gen 1 ports, one USB Type-A 3.1 Gen 1 port, and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2x2). The laptops dimensions are at 286x199x17.25mm, and it weighs 999 grams.

It sports twin stereo speakers, and has a spill proof keyboard that can repel up to 66cc of liquid. Asus hasn't announced any availability or pricing details but XDA Developer reports that the Asus Chrome 12 C223 could be priced at EUR 320 (roughly Rs. 25,500) in Europe.