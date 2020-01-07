Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Asus at CES 2020: ROG Zephyrus G14 With ‘AniMe' Lid Display, TUF Gaming A15 Laptops Launched

Asus at CES 2020: ROG Zephyrus G14 With ‘AniMe' Lid Display, TUF Gaming A15 Laptops Launched

Both new series of laptops use AMD's just-announced Ryzen Mobile 4000-series CPUs

By | Updated: 7 January 2020 04:35 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Asus at CES 2020: ROG Zephyrus G14 With ‘AniMe' Lid Display, TUF Gaming A15 Laptops Launched

Asus TUF Gaming A15 (left) and ROG Zephyrus G14 (right)

Highlights
  • Both models should be launched in India in a few months' time
  • The ROG Zephyrus G14 features a customised Ryzen Mobile 4000 series CPU
  • The TUF Gaming A15 will be targeted at entry-level gamers on a budget

Asus has unveiled its new slim and light ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop and a new series of entry-level models, the TUF Gaming A15 and TUF Gaming A17, to coincide with CES 2020 in Las Vegas. The new laptops feature AMD's just-announced Ryzen Mobile 4000-series processors. The ROG Zephyrus G14 is a premium compact model with an optional new 'AniMe' LED array on its lid which can show various animated effects as well as contextual information. On the other hand, the TUF Gaming A15 and A17 target value-conscious gamers. All models are set to be launched in India by the second quarter of 2020.

Starting with the ROG Zephyrus G14, this model features a new minimalist exterior design that should allow it to fit in anywhere, from classrooms to offices to the home. It is aimed not only at gamers, but also those who need a compact, powerful machine. The laptop is 17.9mm thin (without the optional AniMe lid display) and weighs 1.6kg. It will be available in Moonlight White and Eclipse Grey.

The AniMe feature is a grid of 1,215 individual white mini-LEDs which can be animated with up to 256 levels of brightness. Users can create patterns of their own or import existing animations, and the array can be used to react to events and notifications, as well as to display useful information. This will be available only on certain variants of the ROG Zephyrus G14. Asus says it has balanced the cooling, power, and weight that this will add to the laptop.

Asus also says this is one of the world's first compact laptops to feature Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics and the first to use AMD's Ryzen Mobile 4000-series processors based on the Zen 2 architecture with up to 8 cores and 16 threads. Asus also says it teamed up with AMD to create a special 4000-series Ryzen Mobile processor with a 35W TDP rather than the usual 45W rating, in order to optimise performance, power consumption, and heat.

The company further says it has developed a unique self-cleaning cooling system. The specifications include up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. There will be options for a full-HD 120Hz screen as well as a 1440p 60Hz screen, aimed at gamers and content creators respectively. The battery will support USB Type-C power delivery for convenient charging on the go. 

The TUF Gaming A15 and A17 will be available with two distinct lid designs, Bonfire Black and Fortress Grey, also aimed at gamers and general-purpose buyers. Both sizes also feature AMD Ryzen Mobile 4000-series processors, though equivalent TUF Gaming F15 and F17 models based on 10th Gen Intel Core CPUs will be launching later. The CPUs will have up to 8 cores and 16 threads, and there will be options with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPUs. The 15-inch model will be available with up to a 144Hz full-HD screen, while the 17-inch model tops out at 120Hz. 

Asus touts the physical toughness of this series of laptops, and says they have been designed with easy upgradeability in mind. A flap on the bottom will allow access to two RAM slots and two M.2 PCIe SSD slots. The full-sized keyboard includes a number pad as well as a non-compressed inverted-T arrow cluster.

Pricing has not yet been announced, and Asus says it will bring both series to India within a few months. The exact specifications and options for the models released here will be known at that time. For more details, do check out our first impressions of the ROG Zephyrus G14 and TUF Gaming A15.

Disclosure: Asus sponsored the correspondent's flights to New Delhi for a pre-CES briefing.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Asus, CES, CES 2020, Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 launch, Asus TUF Gaming A15, Asus TUF Gaming A15 launch
Jamshed Avari

Jamshed Avari has been working in tech journalism as a writer, editor and reviewer for over 13 years. He has reviewed hundreds of products ranging from smartphones and tablets to PC components and accessories, and has also written guides, feature articles, news and analyses. Going beyond simple ratings and specifications, he digs deep into how emerging products and services affect actual users, and what marks they leave on our cultural landscape. He's happiest when something new comes ...More

Asus at CES 2020: ROG Strix GA15, ROG Strix GT15, ROG Strix GA35, ROG Strix GT35 Gaming Desktops Launched

Related Stories

Asus at CES 2020: ROG Zephyrus G14 With ‘AniMe' Lid Display, TUF Gaming A15 Laptops Launched
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 6.1 Plus Get Android 10 Update With December Patch, More
  2. Penumbral Lunar Eclipse on January 10: When and Where to Watch
  3. Realme 5i Goes Official With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery
  4. Redmi Note 8 Pro Review
  5. Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale Begins: Here Are the Best Offers
  6. OnePlus 8 Lite Live Photo Leak Shows Triple Rear Cameras Instead of Dual
  7. Vivo V17 Pro Review
  8. South Korea Starts Universal Super High-Speed Internet Service
  9. Sony Launches WI-1000XM2 In-Ear Wireless Noise Cancellation Headphones in India
  10. Realme Buds Air Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus at CES 2020: ROG Zephyrus G14 With ‘AniMe' Lid Display, TUF Gaming A15 Laptops Launched
  2. Lunar Eclipse on January 10: When and Where to Watch, All You Need to Know
  3. Asus at CES 2020: ROG Strix GA15, ROG Strix GT15, ROG Strix GA35, ROG Strix GT35 Gaming Desktops Launched
  4. CES 2020: Withings ScanWatch Launched, First Hybrid Smartwatch That Can Detect Sleep Apnea, Atrial Fibrillation
  5. Realme 5i With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Nokia 6.1 Plus Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With December Security Patch, Dark Mode, More
  7. Huawei P40 Camera Housing Photo Leak Tips a Triple Rear Camera Setup
  8. Sony WI-1000XM2 In-Ear Wireless Noise Cancellation Headphones Launched in India
  9. Asus at CES 2020: ROG Swift 360Hz, ROG Swift PG32UQX 144Hz Gaming Monitors Launched
  10. Study Finds 13 Massive Black Holes in Dwarf Galaxies
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.