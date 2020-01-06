Technology News
loading
Asus at CES 2020: ROG Strix GA15, ROG Strix GT15, ROG Strix GA35, ROG Strix GT35 Gaming Desktops Launched

Asus ROG Strix GA15 and ROG Strix GT15 are essentially the same desktops, with AMD and Intel CPUs respectively, as is the case with the GA35 and GT35.

Updated: 6 January 2020 20:16 IST
Asus ROG Strix GA15 with RGB lighting, AMD CPU, and Nvidia graphics

Highlights
  • Asus launched four new gaming desktops at CES 2020
  • All four desktops come under the Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) brand
  • Asus has unveiled options with AMD and Intel CPUs

Asus at CES 2020 on Monday unveiled four new gaming desktops under its Republic of Gamers (ROG) brand. These are the affordable ROG Strix GA15 and ROG Strix GT15 duo, and the e-sports ready ROG Strix GA35 and ROG Strix GT35 duo. The former duo max out at Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super, while the latter duo max out at Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. The GA models are AMD-powered, while the GT models are Intel-powered. For now, pricing details haven't been disclosed by the Taiwanese electronics giant, but we should know more once they are made available in individual markets. But run Windows 10 Pro.

Asus ROG Strix GA15, ROG Strix GT15

Described as powerful desktops that come in a “convenient and portable package”, the Asus ROG Strix GA15 and ROG Strix GT15 are compact gaming PCs. Offering air cooling, the desktops are also touted to feature a separate cooling zone for storage and power supply. Customisable RGB lighting on the cabinet with Aura Sync support will be standard, while there is a EMI-shielded glass panel so that gamers can show off components.

For now, Asus has not detailed the upcoming 10th Generation Intel Core processors used on the Strix ROG GT15, but it has revealed that the ROG Strix GA15 will be offered with a starting option of AMD Ryzen 7 3600X coupled with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB graphics card, going up to the AMD Ryzen 7 3800X and Nvidia GeForce GTX 2070 Super 8GB graphics card.

Both the Asus ROG Strix GA15 and ROG Strix GT15 will offer up to 32GB of DDR4 3200MHz RAM, up to 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD storage, and up to 2TB HDD storage. The desktops also offer Gigabit class 802.11ac Wi-Fi apart from Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity. The cabinet weight starts at 10kg, and it has dimensions of 17.8x34.3x42.7 cm

Asus ROG Strix GA35, ROG Strix GT35

Described as e-sports competition-ready gaming desktops, the Asus ROG Strix GA35 and ROG Strix GT35 come with liquid cooling built-in for the CPU. Another e-sports feature are the two hot-swap drive bays accessible behind a spring-loaded door on the chassis, allowing players to quickly loading their games and profiles onto tournament machines. Asus is also touting a durable carrying handle on the case, strong enough to bear a sustained force of 30kgf. RGB lighting on the cabinet is once again available, supported by Aura Sync, apart from shielded glass to show off internal components.

asus rog strix ga35 ROG

Asus ROG Strix GA35 e-sports ready gaming desktop PC with liquid cooling and RBG lighting

 

As with the ROG Strix GT15, Asus has not detailed which Intel processors will be available with the ROG Strix GT35. But, similarly, the ROG Strix GA35 is detailed to have a starting option of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB graphics, going up to AMD Ryzen 7 9 3950X (with 16 cores and 32 threads) and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 11GB.

Common specifications of the Asus ROG Strix GA35 and ROG Strix GT35 include up to 64GB of DDR4 3200MHz RAM, up to 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD storage, and up to 2TB HDD storage. The desktops also offer Gigabit class 802.11ac Wi-Fi apart from Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity. The cabinet has a starting weight of 15kg and dimensions of 27.9x43.3x50.1 cm.

Will OnePlus Concept One be the most exciting announcement from CES 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Asus ROG Strix GA15, Asus ROG Strix GT15, Asus ROG Strix GA35, Asus ROG Strix GT35, Asus, Asus ROG, CES, CES 2020
CES 2020: Withings ScanWatch Launched, First Hybrid Smartwatch That Can Detect Sleep Apnea, Atrial Fibrillation
