Asus has launched a 'Back to College' offer for PCs and laptops in India, to provide college-going students with extended warranty and no-cost EMI options. The extended warranty under the new offer comes at an additional charge starting at Rs. 499. The Taiwanese company is also offering customised ROG T-shirts that will feature the name of customers buying a new ROG gaming notebook. Customised T-shirts will be shipped within a month after providing all the relevant information. The extended warranty and customised T-shirt offerings are valid until September 30.

Customers under the Back to College offer need to register on the Asus Promo site to avail the extended warranty. The registration should be completed within seven working days from the date of purchase. For a normal notebook, the extended warranty for two years can be purchased at Rs. 499, while the three years of warranty extension is available at Rs. 999. Asus is also offering two years of extended warranty for Asus ROG gaming notebooks at Rs. 999, while its three years extension comes at Rs. 1,499.

The extended warranty offer is notably available until September 30, and users need to upload the scan copy of Purchase Invoice and serial number copy available on the outer box in addition to paying respected charges as per the offer to register for the extended warranty.

Alongside the extended warranty options, Asus is giving no-cost EMI options in collaboration with Bajaj Finance. There is a 9 by 3 scheme that is applicable on all PC and notebook models by Asus. The scheme brings 0 percent interest when users pay three EMIs as down payment and the remaining amount in six equal EMIs. Further, there is an 18 by 6 scheme that is applicable through Asus exclusive stores and particular for Zenbook series and gaming models. The scheme lets customers pay six EMIs as down payment and the remaining amount in 12 equal EMIs.

To persuade college students, Asus is additionally offering customised ROG T-shirts with user's name printed on top. Users need to register on the dedicated ROG offer microsite until 30 September to receive their customised, printed ROG T-shirt within a month.