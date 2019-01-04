Asus has unveiled four new Chrome OS machines just before CES 2019 kicks off. The new devices are a part of Asus' new Chromebook Education series laptops that feature a rugged and classroom-ready design. The four devices include the company's first Chrome OS-based tablet, two 11.6-inch convertible Chromebooks, and a 14-inch Chromebook. The lightweight Chromebooks are suited for educational use. Asus claims these new devices will be available in the coming months and pricing will be announced at launch.

In its announcement, Asus said its new Chromebook Education series devices are durable and feature spill-resistant keyboards. The devices also come with rubber bumpers that can help them withstand the usual everyday wear-and-tear at schools.

Here are all the four Chromebooks Asus has unveiled ahead of CES 2019 so far:

Asus Chromebook Tablet CT100

Asus' Chromebook Tablet CT100 is the company's first Chrome OS-based tablet. The company promises that the tablet can survive minor drops thanks to its rubberised chassis. It can withstand falls from up to 3 feet high. The Chromebook Tablet CT100 features a 9.7-inch display and is powered by an OP1 hexa-core CPU, supported by a Mali-T864 GPU. It will come with up to 4GB RAM and 32GB storage.

Asus Chromebook C204

Asus has unveiled the successor to its Chromebook C202 in the form of Chromebook C204. The new Chromebook is slightly thinner than its predecessor. It comes with a spill- and tamper-resistant keyboard along with a rubberised chassis. Asus is betting big with the durability factor in its new Chromebook devices.

The Chromebook C204 is powered by an Intel Celeron N4000 CPU, supported by 4GB of RAM. It comes with two USB Type-A 3.1 ports and two USB Type-C ports. The 50WHr battery is expected to last an entire day, depending on the usage pattern.

Asus Chromebook Flip C214

Asus has also unveiled a convertible Chromebook device just ahead of CES 2019. The Chromebook Flip C214 is a 2-in-1 with a rugged design and keyboard similar to the Chromebook C204. Asus claims the hinge on its convertible Chromebook is highly durable. The Chromebook Flip C214 also supports a stylus and includes a slot to store the stylus when not in use.

The Chromebook Flip C214 is powered by an Intel Celeron N4000 processor, supported by up to 8GB of RAM. It features two USB Type-C ports and just one USB 3.1 port.

Asus Chromebook C403

The Chromebook C403 is a 14-inch laptop that Asus promises can be easily carried in any regular school backpack. The laptop features a rugged design and a keyboard that can handle the usual spills. It is powered by the Intel Celeron N3350 processor and comes with up to 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. There are two USB Type-C ports and a single USB Type-A 3.1 port.

