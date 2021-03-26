Technology News
Asus AiO V241 All-in-One Desktop PC With 11th-Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, Full-HD Display Launched in India

Asus AiO V241 can be equipped with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of M.2 PCIe SSD storage.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 26 March 2021 16:12 IST
Asus AiO V241 comes in two colour options

Highlights
  • Asus AiO V241 has five USB ports
  • The all-in-one desktop PC features a 720p webcam
  • Asus AiO V241 has two inbuilt 3W speakers

Asus AiO V241 all-in-one desktop PC has been launched in India. Asus AiO V241 comes with a 23.8-inch full-HD display that has both touch and non-touch options. It is powered by the latest 11th-Gen Intel Tiger Lake CPUs and integrated graphics. The Speakers are also integrated into the AiO V241 with ample connectivity options, including five USD ports. It is offered in two colour options. As of yet, the Taiwanese tech giant hasn't announced detail pricings for each configuration available for AiO V241.

Asus AiO V241 price in India

Asus AiO V241 starts at Rs. 61,990 in India and is offered in Black-Gold as well as White-Silver colour options. A wireless keyboard and mouse are included in the package as well. As mentioned, pricing for each configuration and sale date has not been disclosed yet. Asus says the new all-in-one offering will be available soon via Asus Exclusive Stores and commercial PC channel partners.

Asus AiO V241 specifications, features

Asus AiO V241 comes with Windows 10 Home and MS Office pre-installed. It has a 23.8-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) LED-backlit panel with 178-degree viewing angles. The Asus website states there is a touchscreen option available as well. Asus AiO V241 is powered by the Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU and Intel Iris Xe or Intel UHD graphics. It can be equipped with 4GB, 8GB, or 16GB of RAM and has hybrid storage that includes a 2.5-inch 1TB SATA HDD and up to a 512GB M.2 PCIE SSD.

For connectivity, you get Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 or Bluetooth 4.2, four USB 3.2 ports, an HDMI port and an HDMI-in port, a USB 2.0 port, a headphone jack, a LAN port, and a Kensington Lock slot. Audio is handled by two 3W stereo speakers that have Sonic Master Premium support. There is also a 1-megapixel 720p webcam with dual mics and a 90W power supply. In terms of dimensions, Asus AiO V241 measures 540x409x48mm and weighs 5.1kg.

Comments

Vineet Washington
