Asus Adolbook 13 (2021) has been launched in China with the latest Intel 11th-Gen Tiger Lake CPU. It comes with slim bezels on three sides of the display with a webcam located at the top. The thin-and-light laptop is offered in a single RAM and storage configuration, as well as a single colour option. You get a full-HD display with Asus Adolbook 13 (2021) that has an anti-glare matte finish. The RAM is not upgradable but you get ample connectivity options, despite the slim form factor.

Asus Adolbook 13 (2021) price

Asus Adolbook 13 (2021) is priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 56,000) for the Core i5 + 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model – the only configuration available. The laptop comes in a Psychedelic Ocean colour variant and will start shipping from January 2. As of now, it is unclear if and when Asus Adolbook 13 (2021) will come to the Indian market.

Asus Adolbook 13 (2021) specifications

Adolbook 13 (2021) by Asus comes with Windows 10 Home pre-installed. It features a 13.3-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS anti-glare matte screen with 16:9 aspect ratio. The laptop is powered by the 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 SoC with 16GB LPDDR4X RAM clocked at 4,266MHz. For storage, Asus Adolbook 13 (2021) comes with a 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD.

Connectivity options on Adolbook 13 (2021) include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, an HDMI port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port (Thunderbolt 4), a microSD card slot, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and another USB 2.0 port. The audio is handled by Harman Kardon stereo speakers and comes with an inbuilt microphone. There is an HD webcam as well.

Asus Adolbook 13 2021 is backed by a 50Wh battery and comes with a 65W charger. The laptop measures 304.9x199.9x14.9mm and weighs 1.2kg.

Is MacBook Air M1 the portable beast of a laptop that you always wanted? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.