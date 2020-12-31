Technology News
Asus Adolbook 13 (2021) With 11th-Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, Full-HD Display Launched

Asus Adolbook 13 (2021) is backed by a 50Wh battery and comes with a 65W charger.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 31 December 2020 11:16 IST
Asus Adolbook 13 (2021) comes in a Psychedelic Ocean colour option

Asus Adolbook 13 (2021) comes in a Psychedelic Ocean colour option

Highlights
  • Asus Adolbook 13 (2021) is priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 56,000)
  • The laptop is powered by the 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7
  • Asus Adolbook 13 (2021) comes with Harman Kardon stereo speakers

Asus Adolbook 13 (2021) has been launched in China with the latest Intel 11th-Gen Tiger Lake CPU. It comes with slim bezels on three sides of the display with a webcam located at the top. The thin-and-light laptop is offered in a single RAM and storage configuration, as well as a single colour option. You get a full-HD display with Asus Adolbook 13 (2021) that has an anti-glare matte finish. The RAM is not upgradable but you get ample connectivity options, despite the slim form factor.

Asus Adolbook 13 (2021) price

Asus Adolbook 13 (2021) is priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 56,000) for the Core i5 + 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model – the only configuration available. The laptop comes in a Psychedelic Ocean colour variant and will start shipping from January 2. As of now, it is unclear if and when Asus Adolbook 13 (2021) will come to the Indian market.

Asus Adolbook 13 (2021) specifications

Adolbook 13 (2021) by Asus comes with Windows 10 Home pre-installed. It features a 13.3-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS anti-glare matte screen with 16:9 aspect ratio. The laptop is powered by the 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 SoC with 16GB LPDDR4X RAM clocked at 4,266MHz. For storage, Asus Adolbook 13 (2021) comes with a 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD.

Connectivity options on Adolbook 13 (2021) include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, an HDMI port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port (Thunderbolt 4), a microSD card slot, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and another USB 2.0 port. The audio is handled by Harman Kardon stereo speakers and comes with an inbuilt microphone. There is an HD webcam as well.

Asus Adolbook 13 2021 is backed by a 50Wh battery and comes with a 65W charger. The laptop measures 304.9x199.9x14.9mm and weighs 1.2kg.

Display size 13.30-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i5
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 10 Home
Hard disk No
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.20 kg
Comments

Further reading: Asus, Asus Adolbook 13 2021, Asus Adolbook 13 2021 Price, Asus Adolbook 13 2021 Specifications
OnePlus Band Rumoured to Be in the Works, May Initially Launch in India in Q1 2021

