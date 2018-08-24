NDTV Gadgets360.com

AppleJeus Malware by Lazarus Targeting macOS, Windows Users Both: Kaspersky

, 24 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
AppleJeus Malware by Lazarus Targeting macOS, Windows Users Both: Kaspersky

Lazarus used Trojanised cryptocurrencies exchanges to infect Mac machines.

Highlights

  • Lazarus is infecting Mac and Windows machine in a new method
  • It is using a legit-looking cryptocurrency trading software to infect mac
  • This method gives attackers unlimited access to the computer

Kaspersky researchers have uncovered a malware attack on Windows and macOS devices by the infamous Lazarus group. The group is apparently using Trojanised cryptocurrency exchanges to spread malware on laptops, including macOS devices. This new operation has been given the term AppleJeus, as it's the first time Lazarus has been reported to distributing malware on macOS machines. An attack was recognised in Asia, where the attackers penetrated the network of a cryptocurrency exchange using Trojanised cryptocurrency trading software.

The Lazarus group is thought to have links to North Korea, and a government funded threat group. This recent attack was done with the aim to steal cryptocurrency. Kaspersky notes that this is the first time it has seen a Lazarus distributed malware targeting macOS users as well, and said "it represents a wakeup call for everyone who uses this OS for cryptocurrency-related activity."

It is learnt that the malware arrives on a computer through an update to a third-party software app appearing to be for cryptocurrency trading. Kaspersky notes that it began when a company employee downloaded an app from a legitimate looking company website. This application sent information to back to the command and control server, and once the attackers ascertained that the computer is worth infecting, it sent malicious code in the form of a software update. The Trojan Fallchill is then installed on to the computer, and it gives attackers unlimited access to steal valuable financial information or to deploy additional tools for that purpose.

The AppleJeus operation was possible because of the seemingly legit looking cryptocurrency trading software that was installed. Kaspersky notes that the software vendor even has a valid digital certificate for signing its software and legitimate looking registration records for the domain.

Kaspersky recommends users tread with caution while installing any software related to cryptocurrency. "Do not automatically trust the code running on your systems. Neither an authentic looking website, nor a solid company profile, nor digital certificates guarantee the absence of backdoors," it added. The security firm also advised to use a robust security solution, equipped with malicious-behaviour detection technologies that enable even previously unknown threats to be caught. Also, it would be beneficial to use multi-factor authentication and hardware wallets if you are dealing with significant financial transactions. For this purpose, preferably use a standalone, isolated computer that you do not use to browse the Internet or read email.

Cybercriminal gang Lazarus is believed to be behind large scale cyber-attacks across the world including recent WannaCry ransomware, and it was also reported to have access to few servers in India as well.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lazarus, Applejeus
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Nikon Takes on Sony With Its First Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera
Facebook Fugitive Paul Ceglia Arrested in Ecuador, Say US Prosecutors
Vivo Nex
AppleJeus Malware by Lazarus Targeting macOS, Windows Users Both: Kaspersky
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo F9 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy A8 Star With Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. Poco F1 First Impressions: The Most Affordable Phone With Snapdragon 845
  3. Xiaomi Mi Notebook With Up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor Launched
  4. Oppo R17 Pro With Triple Camera Setup Launched, Oppo R17 Price Revealed
  5. Oppo A5 With 19:9 Display, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  6. Nokia X7 Display Panel Leaked in Images, Tipped to Be the Phoenix Variant
  7. Vodafone Now Offers 1.5GB Daily Data Limit for as Low as Rs. 209
  8. Realme 2 Price Will Be Under Rs. 10,000, Will Be a Flipkart-Exclusive
  9. Xiaomi Redmi 5A Pre-Order Sale Today via Mi.com
  10. Xiaomi's Poco Launcher Available for Download for MIUI-Based Phones
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.