Apple ‘Unleashed’ Event Today: How to Watch Livestream, What to Expect

Today’s Apple event will be held at 10am PDT (10:30pm IST).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 18 October 2021 11:25 IST
Apple 'Unleashed' Event Today: How to Watch Livestream, What to Expect

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple may launch new MacBook Pro models as the showstopper of its Unleashed event

Highlights
  • Apple event today may bring two new MacBook Pros
  • Mac mini with the M1X chip is also expected to debut
  • Apple may finally unveil its AirPods 3 at today’s event

Apple is hosting its ‘Unleashed' event later today (October 18), streaming online. The virtual event is expected to bring a range of new Apple devices, including new MacBook Pro and Mac mini based on the company's upgraded M1X chip. There are also rumours that Apple will finally launch the new AirPods (aka AirPods 3) alongside the new Mac devices. Alongside hardware, today's Apple event is likely to be the place where we could hear the release of macOS Monterey — the operating system that was announced at WWDC in June but has not yet been released. Read on to look at the livestream details as well as what to expect at Apple's event today.

Apple ‘Unleashed' October event: How to watch livestream, timings

Today's Apple ‘Unleashed' event will take place at 10am PDT (10:30pm IST). The Apple event will be livestreamed directly through the Apple Park and can be watched live via the Apple website as well as the Apple TV app. You can also watch it on Apple's official YouTube channel — the video player is embedded below for your ease.

Apple ‘Unleashed' October event: What to expect

Apple is expected to use its ‘Unleashed' event to bring all the remaining announcements that did not take place at its first fall season event last month where we saw the iPhone 13 series as well as the new iPad and iPad mini models and the Apple Watch Series 7. The showstopper of today's Apple event is quite likely to be the new MacBook Pro models.

There are also speculations that the launch event may see the arrival of a new Mac mini. In addition to the new Mac devices, Apple is expected to bring its long-awaited AirPods 3 to the event.

New MacBook Pro models

The most anticipated launch at today's Apple event are the new MacBook Pro models that are rumoured to have 14- and 16-inch display options — both come with a new Apple silicon.

There is speculation that it will be called the M1X (or maybe M2). It is expected to include four additional high-performance cores over the existing M1 chip. The new Apple processor is also rumoured to have come with the option to choose up to 32 graphics cores, up from the maximum eight graphics cores available on the M1.

Apple is also speculated to offer mini-LED displays on the new MacBook Pro models. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also predicted a significant redesign on the new offerings that could include the comeback of the earlier MagSafe charging connector as well as additional ports for enhanced connectivity.

The new MacBook Pros may also ditch Apple's Touch Bar — few developers offer any interesting use cases, except providing a distinct multitasking. Additionally, the new models are also expected to include an SD card reader and an HDMI port.

New Mac mini

Today's Apple event is also expected to bring an upgrade to the Mac mini, with the M1X chip that is rumoured to come on the new MacBook Pro models. Mark Gurman of Bloomberg recently suggested that the new Mac mini model would include four Thunderbolt ports over two available on the low-end version of the Mac mini. It could also be marketed as a ‘Pro' option for consumers looking for a portable desktop solution.

AirPods 3

Apple is expected to unveil its AirPods 3 at the launch event happening today. The new AirPods are rumoured to have a design similar to that of the AirPods Pro. You can also expect some chip-level improvements to bring an improved on-the-go music playback experience.

If Apple won't consider today's launch for the new AirPods, we can expect the announcement through a press release later this month or next month — considering the amount of speculation we have.

macOS Monterey

The last announcement of the Apple event streaming from the Apple Park today could be the release date of macOS Monterey. The new macOS was announced alongside iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and watchOS 8 at WWDC 2021 in June. But unlike the other operating systems, it has not yet been released publicly. Apple may consider today's event for the macOS Monterey as the redesigned MacBook Pros are likely to come with the new macOS version out-of-the-box.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13, new iPad and iPad mini, and Apple Watch Series 7 — and what they mean to the Indian market. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple Unleashed event, Apple event, Apple October 18 event, Apple, MacBook Pro, Mac mini, Apple M1X, M1X
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi.
First Movie in Space: Russian Actress, Film Director Return to Earth After Filming

    Apple ‘Unleashed’ Event Today: How to Watch Livestream, What to Expect
