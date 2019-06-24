Technology News
Apple to Launch 16-Inch MacBook Pro in September: IHS Markit

MacBook Pro is said to feature a 16-inch LCD panel from LG display with a resolution of 3072x1920 pixels.

Updated: 24 June 2019 16:39 IST
Apple to Launch 16-Inch MacBook Pro in September: IHS Markit

Representational image

Apple is all set to launch its 16-inch MacBook Pro in September this year, according to a media report citing an IHS Markit analyst.

"We foresee that Apple will release a new product in September 2019 Apple event if there's no unexpected development issue," said Jeff Lin, Associate Director of Consumer Electronics at IHS Markit, reported Forbes.

The upcoming MacBook Pro is said to feature a 16-inch LCD panel from LG display with a resolution of 3072x1920 pixels, which is better then the current high-end model's 15.4-inch 2880x1800 pixels display. Other details tipped by IHS Markit in its Q1 2019 Mobile PC Market Tracker include a new CPU (no real surprise) and the fact it would run macOS Catalina (no real surprise there either).

In an earlier report, famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo spoke about the launch of new Apple devices.

Kuo stated that the company might launch a new iPad with 10 or 12-inch screen in late 2020 or early 2021 and a MacBook with 15 to 17-inch screen size in the first half of 2021 equipped with mini-LED panels.

Kuo has also previously claimed that two new iPad Pro models will enter mass production between the fourth quarter of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020.

Written with inputs from IANS

Comments

Apple to Launch 16-Inch MacBook Pro in September: IHS Markit
