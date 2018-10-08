NDTV Gadgets360.com

Apple Tells US Congress It Found No Signs of Chip Hack

, 08 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Apple Tells US Congress It Found No Signs of Chip Hack

Highlights

  • Apple VP Stathakopoulos wrote a letter to Senate and House committees
  • "Found no evidence for the main points in the Bloomberg report"
  • "Apple was never contacted by FBI about such concerns"

Apple's top security officer told Congress on Sunday that it had found no sign of suspicious transmissions or other evidence that it had been penetrated in a sophisticated attack on its supply chain.

Apple Vice President for Information Security George Stathakopoulos wrote in a letter to the Senate and House commerce committees that the company had repeatedly investigated and found no evidence for the main points in a Bloomberg Businessweek article published on Thursday, including that chips inside servers sold to Apple by Super Micro Computer allowed for backdoor transmissions to China.

"Apple's proprietary security tools are continuously scanning for precisely this kind of outbound traffic, as it indicates the existence of malware or other malicious activity. Nothing was ever found," he wrote in the letter provided to Reuters.

Stathakopoulos repeated Apple's statements to the press that it never found malicious chips or vulnerabilities purposely planted in any server or been contacted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) about such concerns. He said he would be available to brief Congressional staff on the issue this week.

The letter follows statements on Friday by Britain's National Cyber Security Centre and on Saturday by the US Department of Homeland Security that those agencies have no reason to doubt denials from Apple and Amazon.com that they had discovered backdoored chips.

Bloomberg said on Friday it stood by its story, which was based on 17 anonymous sources. Some allegations were based on fewer accounts or even a single unnamed source, Apple noted in its letter.

A Bloomberg spokeswoman did not immediately respond to questions sent on Sunday.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, China, Amazon, Super Micro Computer
MacBook Pro 2018, iMac Pro Models Can Still Be Repaired Independently: iFixit
Billion Capture Plus
Apple Tells US Congress It Found No Signs of Chip Hack
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Flipkart Sale to Offer Discounts on Nokia 5.1 Plus, 6.1 Plus, and Others
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Offers and Discounts Previewed
  3. OnePlus 6T Pre-Bookings With Freebies Allegedly Spotted on Amazon India
  4. Moto G7 Leaked Renders, Video Show Waterdrop Display Notch and Camera Bump
  5. OnePlus 6T Renders Leaked Again, Cases Up for Pre-Order Already
  6. Flipkart to Start Offering Customised Insurance for Mobiles
  7. Google Pixel 3 Price, Specifications, New Colour Variant Leaked
  8. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 PC Preload Date, Blackout FPS Cap Revealed
  9. Motorola One Power's Next Sale Date in India Is October 11
  10. Vodafone’s Rs. 189 Recharge Pack Offers Unlimited Voice Calls for 56 Days
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.