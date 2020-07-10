Apple will start producing the ARM-based MacBook Air as early as the fourth quarter 2020 according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. He predicted that the Cupertino giant would be able to reduce the starting price of its next-generation MacBook Air model by leveraging its in-house silicon over an Intel processor. The company announced its switch from Intel processors to its native silicon at WWDC 2020 last month. The move, it is believed, could bring Apple's Mac ecosystem closer to its iPhone family.

In a research note, cited by 9to5Mac, Kuo said that the Apple Silicon-based MacBook Air is set to go into mass production around the launch date of its new 13.3-inch MacBook Pro — sometime in the fourth quarter of this year. He also noted that the launch of the new MacBook Air would take place either by the end of this year or in early next year.

Alongside the MacBook Air upgrade, Apple is said to have plans to bring redesigned MacBook Pro line with 14- and 16-inch options. The new models are, however, not likely to debut any time before the second or third quarter of next year.

Kuo last month suggested that the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro would be the first to debut with an ARM-based chip. He also mentioned in a separate note previously that the new MacBook models would feature mini-LED displays to provide a better performance over the existing LCD-based options.

According to a report by MacRumors, Kuo's latest note included a prediction that MacBook shipments in 2020 would go up to 16-17 million units. Kuo added that if the new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models saw reasonable demand, the shipment volume could reach 18-20 million units next year.

Kuo's fresh note didn't include any details about a new iMac that was originally speculated for WWDC 2020 with a fresh design. Nevertheless, he earlier mentioned that it would arrive later this year. The analyst also said that the new iMac would also be based on Apple's ARM-based silicon.

Apple CEO Tim Cook last month revealed that one of its first Mac machines based on an ARM chip would launch by the end of the year. He had said that it would lead to “a common architecture” for all Apple products, going forward.

Is iPhone SE the ultimate 'affordable' iPhone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.