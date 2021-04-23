Technology News
loading

Apple Was Targeted in Ransomware Attack Before ‘Spring Loaded’ Event

Apple has been threatened to buy back the data by May 1 to avoid further leaks.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 23 April 2021 12:36 IST
Apple Was Targeted in Ransomware Attack Before ‘Spring Loaded’ Event

Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple’s product roadmap could be at risk of getting leaked through the latest ransomware attack

Highlights
  • REvil ransomware group targeted Apple in the ransomware attack
  • The attack took place on a network associated with Quanta Computer
  • Some iMac and MacBook schematics have already been leaked by the hackers

While Apple was busy preparing for the the ‘Spring Loaded' event that took place on Tuesday, April 20, a ransomware operator demanded that the company pay a ransom to avoid leaking of data about its next-generation devices. The group REvil, also known as Sodinokibi, claimed on the dark Web that it had gained access to the computer network of Apple supplier Quanta Computer and demanded $50 million (374.59 crores) to unlock its systems. The Taiwan-based hardware manufacturer is a key supplier of MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Apple Watch.

REvil's operator posted a blog on its dark Web site called ‘Happy Blog' to claim the ransomware attack on Quanta Computer. Although the hacker group initially attempted to negotiate a deal with the supplier, it posted purported details of the upcoming Apple devices just ahead of the ‘Spring Loaded' event allegedly after Quanta Computer refused to pay the ransom, according to the blog post seen by Gadgets 360.

The hackers started sharing some schematics that appear to be associated with the new iMac and some new MacBook models. The ransomware operator also warned Apple to buy back the available data by May 1 to prevent further leaking of its data, as initially reported by Bleeping Computer.

The hackers have threatened to post new files to its blog every day until Apple buckles. The group also said that it is negotiating the sale of large quantities of confidential drawings and gigabytes of personal data with several major manufacturers.

Quanta Computer acknowledged an attack in a statement to Bleeping Computer. However, the company did not provide any further clarity on whether it is negotiating with the REvil group or if any customer data has been leaked through the attack.

“Quanta Computer's information security team has worked with external IT experts in response to cyber attacks on a small number of Quanta servers,” a Quanta Computer spokesperson said. “We've reported to and kept seamless communications with the relevant law enforcement and data protection authorities concerning recent abnormal activities observed. There's no material impact on the Company's business operation.”

The spokesperson added that its information security defence mechanism was activated immediately while conducting a detailed investigation. The company also claimed that it upgraded its level of cybersecurity and is enhancing its existing infrastructure.

Apple declined to comment on the matter.

REvil has become a known ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) operation in the cybersecurity world in the recent past. It previously targeted companies including Acer and Asteelflash.

Exact details about the location from where the REvil attacks are taking place are unknown. However, the group behind the ransomware is believed to be based in Russia as it has not yet targeted any major Russian organisations.

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple Spring Loaded event, Apple, ransomware attack, ransomware, REvil ransomware, REvil, Quanta Computer, hackers
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Realme Q3, Realme Q3 Pro, Realme Q3i With Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Vivo S1 Pro, Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo Z1x Get Android 11-Based Funtouch OS 11 Update in India: Report

Related Stories

Apple Was Targeted in Ransomware Attack Before ‘Spring Loaded’ Event
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Watch the Trailer for Falcon & Winter Soldier Episode 6, Out Friday
  2. Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X Pro, Mi 11X Phones to Launch in India Today
  3. Amazon Is Offering 10 Free Kindle Ebooks in India for World Book Day
  4. COVID-19 Vaccination for 18+ Aged Indians Begins May 1: How to Register
  5. Google Search to Embrace ‘Page Experience Update’ Starting Mid-June 2021
  6. Apple, Google Questioned by US Senators on App Store Dominance
  7. Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of April 23 Launch
  8. Realme 8 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 5000mAh Battery Debuts in India
  9. The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video
  10. Sony Bravia X75 Ultra-HD HDR Smart Android TV Series Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Was Targeted in Ransomware Attack Before ‘Spring Loaded’ Event
  2. Garmin Venu 2, Garmin Venu 2S With Up to 11-Day Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Vivo S1 Pro, Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo Z1x Get Android 11-Based Funtouch OS 11 Update in India: Report
  4. Realme Q3, Realme Q3 Pro, Realme Q3i With Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Amazon Is Offering 10 Free Kindle Ebooks in India to Mark World Book Day
  6. Has Dogecoin, Elon Musk’s ‘People’s Crypto’, Fizzled Out After Record Rally?
  7. Alexa Gets Ability to Search for Nearby COVID-19 Vaccine Centres, Helps Check Availability
  8. iOS 15 Said to Feature Notifications Upgrades, iPadOS 15 Could Come With Redesigned Home Screen
  9. TSMC Approves $2.8 Billion for Capacity Expansion in Response to Global Chip Shortage
  10. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 6 Trailer Teases the Ending of the Marvel Series
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com