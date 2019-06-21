Apple Recalls Some MacBook Pro Units Over Fire Safety Risk

Apple said on Thursday it would recall a limited number of 15-inch MacBook Pro units as their batteries are susceptible to overheating and pose a "fire safety risk".

The units were sold between September 2015 and February 2017 and can be identified by their product serial number, said the company in a statement.

"To confirm which model you have, choose About This Mac from the Apple menu in the upper-left corner of your screen. If you have “MacBook Pro (Retina, 15-inch, Mid 2015),” enter your computer's serial number on the program page to see if it is eligible for a battery replacement," the statement added.

Apple, which has asked customers to stop using the affected MacBook Pro units, said the recall does not affect any other units or Mac notebooks.

In the past, Samsung scrapped its Galaxy Note 7, less than two months since its launch, after the phones caught fire due to battery explosion.

