Apple Patent Talks About Touchscreen Laptops: MacBook With Touch Support Incoming?

Apple had earlier said the company has decided against producing a touchscreen Mac.

By | Updated: 18 January 2020 16:35 IST
Apple explicitly mentions touchscreen laptops in the patent documents

  • Apple's patent talks about the possibility of a touch-sensitive display
  • The patent says users might interact via touch inputs on the display
  • Apple had earlier decided against making a touchscreen Mac system

A new patent has surfaced online that hints at a touchscreen Apple MacBook could be in the making. The patent is filed under the US Patent No 20200019367 titled "Cross-Device Interactions." In one of the descriptions, Apple explicitly mentions touchscreen laptops. It stated that "in some embodiments, display 5012 is also a touch-sensitive display," moreover, it adds that "in one or more of such embodiments, the user optionally performs a variety of finger inputs over display 5012 to enter user inputs via display 5012," Apple Insider reported recently.

As seen in the patent description, the screen is described as "a touch sensitive display" and the user can choose "a variety of finger inputs over display" depending on their purpose.

The touch display can be used for various functions and commands.

Earlier, Craig Federighi the senior Vice President of Apple said the company has decided against producing a touchscreen Mac.

"We really feel that the ergonomics of using a Mac are that your hands are rested on a surface, and that lifting your arm up to poke a screen is a pretty fatiguing thing to do," he said. "I don't think we've looked at any of the other guys to date and said, how fast can we get there?"

