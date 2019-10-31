Apple's all-new Mac Pro has received a certification from the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The latest development comes months after the Cupertino giant unveiled the latest Mac Pro at WWDC 2019 back in June. While the exact release date of the new Mac Pro wasn't announced at the time of its formal debut, the FCC listing hints at its forthcoming arrival. Apple during the showcasing of the new Mac Pro notably mentioned that it would launch "this fall."

The FCC listing shows off the sketches of the new Apple Mac Pro that comes as an upgrade of the Mac Pro that was launched back in 2017 with a "trashcan" design. There is also an image that particularly highlights the "Assembled in China" label on the new Mac Pro. This is unlike the previous Mac Pro models that have been assembled at the Apple facility in Austin, Texas, and included the text "Assembled in the USA" on them.

New Mac Pro surfaces with "Assembled in China" label

Photo Credit: FCC

Apple back in July showed its interest in continuing the assembling of its Mac Pro machines in the US. However, the Trump administration denied Apple's request for tax exemption -- meaning it would have to pay a 25 percent tax on five Mac Pro parts as per the tariff policy.

With the new Mac Pro, Apple could split the manufacturing between the US and China. Apple CEO Tim Cook during the latest earnings call earlier today, nevertheless, emphasised on its manufacturing plans in Texas.

"[W]e're very excited about the upcoming launch of our newly redesigned Mac Pro this fall, which we are proud to be manufacturing in Austin, Texas," Cook said while addressing the analysts and investors during the earnings call.

To recall, the new Mac Pro features a redesigned build that has made of aluminium. It is powered by Intel Xeon processors with up to 28 cores and a memory system with a massive 1.5TB capacity. Further, the machine comes with a range of connectivity options that include Thunderbolt 3, USB Type-A, dual 10Gigabit Ethernet ports, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and Bluetooth v5.

Alongside the all-new Mac Pro, Apple at the WWDC 2019 unveiled the Pro Display XDR that is a 32-inch 6K Retina monitor with 1000-nit continuous display brightness.

The base model of the new Mac Pro carries a price tag of $5,999 (roughly Rs. 4,25,000), whereas the Pro Display XDR is priced starting at $4,999 (roughly Rs. 3,54,100).