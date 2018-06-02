Just a few days following the release of iOS 11.4, Apple has released a macOS High Sierra 10.13.5 update. The latest version of macOS High Sierra brings Messages in iCloud to the Mac alongside some enterprise and security updates. Apple had introduced the new Messages in iCloud feature with iOS 11.4. While the feature was announced back at WWDC 2017, the company has finally started to ship it. Notably, the macOS update is now available for all compatible Mac models via the Mac App Store. The latest update follows macOS 10.13.4 that was released in March. Among other things, the last update had added enhanced support for external GPUs, Business Chat, and new detailed privacy information that comes with a new privacy icon.

The Messages in iCloud feature takes your messages (iMessages as well as text messages aka SMS messages from your phone) to iCloud to enable better syncing across the user's Mac, iPhone, and iPad models. Earlier, users were required to restore it from a Mac backup. The new feature can be turned on from the preferences section of the Messages app by going to Preferences > Accounts > Enable Messages in iCloud. You can check out everything you need to know about Messages in iCloud in our guide. As mentioned, along with the Messages in iCloud feature, the latest macOS update also brings stability and performance improvements and security updates.

In the release notes, Apple says, "The macOS High Sierra 10.13.5 update improves the stability, performance, and security of your Mac and is recommended for all users."

In the macOS 10.13.5, Apple has introduced a few security updates that have been detailed on the company's support site. The latest update fixes vulnerabilities in graphics drivers for Intel and AMD chips that allowed applications to read restricted memory. Apple has also addressed a vulnerability in the Mail app that allowed attackers to access the contents of encrypted email messages. It has also fixed vulnerabilities in the Accessibility Framework, ATS, Bluetooth, and other areas.

Apple also touched upon some enterprise updates. It says, "Variables used in SCEP payloads now expand properly." It added, "Configuration profiles containing a Wi-Fi payload and SCEP payload install as expected when the KeyIsExtractable key of the SCEP payload is set to false."

In order to download the macOS 10.13.5 update, you will have to launch the App Store on your Mac device. Here, look for the latest macOS update from the Updates section (or directly visit this link on your macOS machine). Click on the Download button on the App Store listing and then enter your Apple ID details. Once you have downloaded it, an information window will pop up on the screen. Click on Continue and wait until the update automatically installs.