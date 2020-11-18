Apple has brought the first developer release of macOS Big Sur 11.1 beta less than a week after launching the latest operating system to the public. The new beta update is expected to come with some bug fixes and performance enhancements. In addition to the new macOS Big Sur update, Apple has released the iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 beta 2 for developers. This, too, comes just a few days after the Cupertino company released the first developer beta of iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3.

Developers can download the macOS Big Sur 11.1 beta update on their Mac machines directly from the Apple Developer site. The update can also be downloaded by going through System Preferences > Software Update after installing a developer profile from the Apple Developer Centre.

Apple hasn't provided any changelog to detail the changes available with the macOS Big Sur 11.1 beta update. However, the update is likely to include fixes for bugs that were introduced either with or prior to the last macOS Big Sur release.

Mac users received the macOS Big Sur stable update last week. It brought a new interface with a revamped menu bar and a refreshed Dock. The macOS Big Sur release also included updates to Apple apps such as Maps and Safari. Furthermore, the update included tweaks to support the Apple M1 chip.

Alongside the latest macOS Big Sur beta update, Apple has brought iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 beta 2 for developers. The new beta releases are likely to carry various bug fixes and performance improvements. Apple might have also resolved some of the issues that were introduced by the first beta update of iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 last week.

The first developer beta of iOS 14.3 included cardio fitness notifications for Apple Watch users as well as an updated Home app with the ability to update firmware of HomeKit devices and Apple ProRAW mode for the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max users. Apple also suggested the development of its AirTags and AirPods Studio on-ear headphones through the last iOS beta release.

Developers can install the latest iOS and iPadOS beta updates by going to Settings > General > Software Update on their devices running the last beta release.

