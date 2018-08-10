MacBook Pro 2018 Facing Speaker Crackling Issues, Some Users Report

After the MacBook Pro performance throttling issue was sorted, some Macbook Pro users are now reporting of a new issue, this time with the speakers. Apparently, some users are experiencing crackling or distortion even at low volume. While some report of the issue cropping up only in certain services like Apple Music or iTunes, others report that it crops up while using YouTube or GarageBand. Many users fear that this is not a software issue, but a hardware one, and have taken to the forums to make Apple aware about it, and take necessary actions.

Users have been complaining on forums, and on Reddit about this crackling or distortion issue. Apparently, the issue persists even after they uninstall macOS' latest update, and those jarring crackling and popping sounds can be heard on the 3.5mm audio jack as well as the speakers. The Next Web's sources have confirmed that Apple is aware about it, and is looking to resolve the issue.

For now, the only workaround is to get your MacBook Pro replaced, and hope that the replaced one doesn't give you the same issue. However, one Reddit user claims that it persisted even after replacement. Apple is known for its quality control, and its products are considered reliable and stable. To see multiple issues cropping up after the MacBook Pro refresh in July, is surprising to say the least.

Apple refreshed its 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro Touch Bar models in July, and it now features faster processors with up to 6 cores, up to 32GB of RAM, up to 4TB SSD, True Tone Displays, and the Apple T2 security chip. The new MacBook Pro models also come with an "improved third-generation keyboard for quieter typing", and are expected to have solved the issue affecting the earlier Butterfly switch design.