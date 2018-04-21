Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Apple Offering Free Battery Replacement for MacBook Pro Units

 
, 21 April 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Apple Offering Free Battery Replacement for MacBook Pro Units

Highlights

  • One 13-inch MacBook Pro units without Touch Bar are affected
  • The affected units were made between October 2016 and October 2017
  • Customers who have already paid for the new battery will get a refund

Apple on Friday said component failure in a limited number of MacBook Pros has caused built-in battery to expand, adding, it will offer worldwide free replacement for such batteries.

Apple said the flaw, reported in some 13-inch Macbook Pros without Touch Bars, is not a safety issue.

The affected units were manufactured between October 2016 and October 2017, Apple said on its support page, without giving the actual number of MacBooks affected. Users can enter their MacBook's serial number on the support page to check whether their unit needs to be replaced. If their laptop is indeed affected, they need to take the unit to an Apple Repair Centre, an Apple Retail Store, and an Apple Authorised Service Provider for repairs. Customers who have already paid for the battery replacement will be eligible for a refund, the company has said.

The iPhone maker previously came under scrutiny after it confirmed in December that software to deal with aging batteries in iPhone 6, iPhone 6s and iPhone SE models could slow down performance. The company later apologised and lowered the price of battery replacements for affected models to $29 from $79.

© Thomson Reuters 2018



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, MacBook Pro, Apple Battery Replacement, MacBook Pro Battery Replacement
Gionee to Launch Smartphones With 18:9 Displays in India on April 26
Best AC deals
Apple Offering Free Battery Replacement for MacBook Pro Units
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Vivo V9
TRENDING
  1. Moto G6 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Honor 7X vs Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime
  2. Airtel in Talks With Netflix to Offer Subscription Free to Users: Report
  3. Honor MagicBook With MacBook-Like Design, 12-Hour Battery Life Launched
  4. iPad (2018) Now Available to Buy in India
  5. Mi 6X (Mi A2) Selfie Teaser Shows Upcoming Xiaomi Phone's Portrait Mode
  6. Moto E5 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 vs Nokia 5 vs Redmi Y1
  7. God of War Story and Ending Explained - What Happened
  8. Vivo V9 Youth With 6.3-Inch FullView Display Launched in India
  9. Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus, Moto G6 Play With 18:9 Displays Launched
  10. OnePlus 6 Mockup Concept Video Based on Leaks Surfaces Online
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.