Technology News
loading

Apple Patent Application Shows It Could Bring Force Touch to MacBook Pro’s Touch Bar

Apple filed a patent application for the MacBook Pro’s Touch Bar with Force Touch in May 2019.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 27 November 2020 14:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple Patent Application Shows It Could Bring Force Touch to MacBook Pro’s Touch Bar

Apple may able to bring new use cases to MacBook Pro’s Touch Bar through Force Touch

Highlights
  • Apple appears to have new circuits to bring Force Touch to Touch Bar
  • Touch Bar has so far been exclusive to MacBook Pro
  • Apple brought Force Touch to the MacBook family in 2015

Apple could make a new MacBook Pro model that would come with a Touch Bar supporting pressure sensing Force Touch. This has been suggested by a patent application that was published by the US Patent and Trademark Office on Thursday. Apple introduced its Force Touch technology on the first-generation Apple Watch back in September 2014. It, however, reached the iPhone lineup as 3D Touch and debuted on the MacBook family through an all-new trackpad in 2015.

As spotted by Patently Apple, the US Patent and Trademark Office has featured the patent application on its website that suggests an upgraded Touch Bar on the MacBook Pro with support for Force Touch. There are apparently new circuits to detect different levels of force being applied to the Touch Bar.

“The secondary display and force-sensing circuitry may be encapsulated between two glass layers that are bonded to one another by a frit. In some embodiments the force-sensing circuitry is formed from, or constitutes part of, the frit,” reads the abstract of the patent application.

apple macbook pro touch bar force touch patent image uspto Apple MacBook Pro MacBook Pro Touch Bar

Apple has submitted a patent application for bringing Force Touch to MacBook Pro's Touch Bar
Photo Credit: USPTO

 

Apple has revised the original Force Touch technology with some upgrades in the past and even transformed the experience into Haptic Touch for the newer iPhone models. But the purpose of the technology has remained the same — which is to trigger certain features on long pressing on the screen.

The newly published patent application was filed by Apple in May 2019. It is unclear whether the update will be available across all new MacBook Pro models or limited to a particular variant.

Some recent reports suggested that redesigned MacBook models will be arriving in 2021. However, there is no clarity on whether any of those models would feature the new Touch Bar with Force Touch. It is also not clear that Touch Bar, which is essentially an OLED strip above the keyboard for multitasking, will remain exclusive to MacBook Pro or also debut on MacBook Air in the future.

That being said, Force Touch may help Apple bring some new use cases for the Touch Bar that is currently not all that productive for many MacBook Pro users.

Will Apple Silicon Lead to Affordable MacBooks in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple MacBook, MacBook Touch Bar, MacBook Pro, Touch Bar, Force Touch, Apple
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Xbox Bug That Could Have Leaked Actual User Email IDs Through Gamer Tag Patched by Microsoft: Report

Related Stories

Apple Patent Application Shows It Could Bring Force Touch to MacBook Pro’s Touch Bar
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Watch India vs Australia Live Stream
  2. Black Friday 2020 Deals Go Live: Best Offers to Grab From India
  3. Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 9 4G Launched in China
  4. Vivo V20 Pro India Launch Set for December 2
  5. Redmi Watch With Up to 12 Days Battery Life, 5ATM Rating Launched
  6. Black Friday 2020 Sales: How to Shop from India
  7. Motorola Moto G 5G India Launch Confirmed for November 30
  8. PS5 Bought in India Before Official Launch Will Not Have Warranty: Report
  9. New Pricing for SonyLIV Premium Monthly, Yearly Plans Revealed
  10. iPhone 12 mini Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Patent Application Shows It Could Bring Force Touch to MacBook Pro’s Touch Bar
  2. Xbox Bug That Could Have Leaked Actual User Email IDs Through Gamer Tag Patched by Microsoft: Report
  3. Realme Phone With Model Number RMX3063 Spotted on FCC Certification Site, 5,000mAh Battery Tipped
  4. Huami Amazfit GTS 2 mini Launch on December 1, Thin and Light Profile Tipped
  5. Vivo V20 Pro India Launch Confirmed for December 2: Expected Price, Specifications
  6. Black Friday Deals: Dyson Offers Discounts on Air Purifiers, Hair Straighteners, More Products Till November 30
  7. Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 9 4G Launched in China: Price, Specifications
  8. OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Get OxygenOS Update With Game Space Improvements, November 2020 Security Patch
  9. Samsung Galaxy S21+ Spotted on BIS Certification Site, Tips Forthcoming India Launch
  10. Lenovo Teases Design Elements of Upcoming Smartphone Series
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com