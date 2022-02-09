Apple MacBook Pro powered by the company's M2 silicon has been tipped to launch at an upcoming Spring launch event in March. As per a report, Apple's supply chain partners kept production running during the Lunar New Year holidays for its upcoming MacBook Pro. Another report mentions that Apple intends to release — sometime later this year — an updated version of its entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro that will feature the latest Apple M2 processor. The upcoming MacBook Air is also said to feature Apple's M2 processor.

As per a report by DigiTimes, Apple will launch the updated MacBook Pro — powered by the M2 silicon chip — on March 8. As per the report, the Cupertino-based giant's supply chain partners continued production during the week-long Lunar New Year holidays.

The report citing sources says that Apple will release a spate of new devices in early March, including new MacBook Pro adopting the latest M2 processor, budget-level 5G iPhone SE 3 and a new iPad. Except for the processor, most other components used in the new MacBook Pro reportedly will have almost the same specifications the existing MacBook Pro model featuring M1 chip.

While the report did not mention the size of the upcoming MacBook Pro, the only MacBook Pro powered by the original M1 chipset is the entry-level 13-inch variant. Since there is no official confirmation, this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Another report by Apple analyst Mark Gurman states the Cupertino-based giant intends to launch an updated 13-inch MacBook Pro in 2022, but it was assumed that it would arrive in the second half of this year after Apple finishes releasing MacBook models with its M1 Pro and M1 Max processors.

Apple's updated MacBook Pro with M2 chipsets is expected to arrive alongside the updated MacBook Air which is also said to be powered by Apple's new processor. Apple's M2 chip will reportedly get the same number of CPU cores as its predecessor, up to 10 graphic cores, and improved performance.

Gurman also states that Apple may omit the Touch Bar from the upcoming entry-level MacBook Pro as it may also lack the ProMotion display.