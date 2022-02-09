Technology News
loading

Apple MacBook Pro 13-Inch Model With M2 Chip to Launch on March 8: Report

Apple's supply chain partners reportedly continued production during the Lunar New Year holidays.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 9 February 2022 13:40 IST
Apple MacBook Pro 13-Inch Model With M2 Chip to Launch on March 8: Report

Apple M2 chipset said to have same number of CPU cores as M1 chipset

Highlights
  • Apple M2 chipset said to get up 10 graphic cores, improved performance
  • Apple to reportedly debut MacBook Air with M2 chipset
  • Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch may not get Touch Bar

Apple MacBook Pro powered by the company's M2 silicon has been tipped to launch at an upcoming Spring launch event in March. As per a report, Apple's supply chain partners kept production running during the Lunar New Year holidays for its upcoming MacBook Pro. Another report mentions that Apple intends to release — sometime later this year — an updated version of its entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro that will feature the latest Apple M2 processor. The upcoming MacBook Air is also said to feature Apple's M2 processor.

As per a report by DigiTimes, Apple will launch the updated MacBook Pro — powered by the M2 silicon chip — on March 8. As per the report, the Cupertino-based giant's supply chain partners continued production during the week-long Lunar New Year holidays.

The report citing sources says that Apple will release a spate of new devices in early March, including new MacBook Pro adopting the latest M2 processor, budget-level 5G iPhone SE 3 and a new iPad. Except for the processor, most other components used in the new MacBook Pro reportedly will have almost the same specifications the existing MacBook Pro model featuring M1 chip.

While the report did not mention the size of the upcoming MacBook Pro, the only MacBook Pro powered by the original M1 chipset is the entry-level 13-inch variant. Since there is no official confirmation, this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Another report by Apple analyst Mark Gurman states the Cupertino-based giant intends to launch an updated 13-inch MacBook Pro in 2022, but it was assumed that it would arrive in the second half of this year after Apple finishes releasing MacBook models with its M1 Pro and M1 Max processors.

Apple's updated MacBook Pro with M2 chipsets is expected to arrive alongside the updated MacBook Air which is also said to be powered by Apple's new processor. Apple's M2 chip will reportedly get the same number of CPU cores as its predecessor, up to 10 graphic cores, and improved performance.

Gurman also states that Apple may omit the Touch Bar from the upcoming entry-level MacBook Pro as it may also lack the ProMotion display.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple MacBook Pro, Apple M2 Silicon Chip, Apple MacBook Air, iPhone SE 3, Apple iPhone
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
President Joe Biden Touts 'American Manufacturing Comeback,' Announces Tennessee EV Charger Plant

Related Stories

Apple MacBook Pro 13-Inch Model With M2 Chip to Launch on March 8: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S With 90Hz Displays Debut in India
  2. Redmi Smart Band Pro, Redmi Smart TV X43 Launched in India: All Details
  3. Vivo T1 5G With Snapdragon 659 5G SoC Launched in India: All the Details
  4. Vivo T1 5G Launching in India Today: Livestream Details, Specifications
  5. Vivo T1 5G Live Images, Camera Samples Leak Ahead of India Launch
  6. Vivo T1 5G First Impressions: Will it Really Appeal to Gen Z?
  7. Oppo Reno 7 Review: Still Good Value?
  8. Tesla Crash Emails Show Elon Musk’s Empathy for Grieving Father
  9. Apple MacBook Pro With M2 Chip to Launch on March 8: Report
  10. Honor 60 SE With iPhone 13 Pro-Like Camera Module Goes Official
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinity Ventures Crypto Raises $70-Million Fund to Empower Companies With Focus on Web3, DeFi
  2. Realme C35 Pops Up in Live Images Ahead of February 10 Launch Featuring AI Triple Cameras
  3. Uber to Use Alerts to Remind Riders to Buckle Up as US Traffic Deaths Spike
  4. NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover Covers 'More Ground In A Day Than Ever Before', Sets New Martian Record
  5. Is That an Alien Lying Down on Mars or Just an Illusion? Report Debunks Rumours
  6. Apple MacBook Pro 13-Inch Model With M2 Chip to Launch on March 8: Report
  7. President Joe Biden Touts 'American Manufacturing Comeback,' Announces Tennessee EV Charger Plant
  8. Google Chrome for Desktop Gets Journeys Feature to Help Resume Past Searches, Adds New Chrome Actions
  9. Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S With 90Hz Displays, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Redmi Smart Band Pro, Redmi Smart TV X43 Launched in India: Price, Specification
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.