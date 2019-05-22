Apple Expands Keyboard Repairs to Newer Models of MacBook

Apple said on Tuesday it will repair typing-related problems in 'butterfly' keyboards for an expanded set of laptops, that include newer versions of MacBook, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models.

"Apple has determined that a small percentage of the keyboards in certain MacBook, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro models may exhibit one or more of the following behaviours" - letters or characters repeat unexpectedly, fail to appear, or keys that feel "sticky" and do not respond in a consistent manner, Apple said in a post on its Support site.

"Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider will service eligible MacBook, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro keyboards, free of charge. The type of service will be determined after the keyboard is examined and may involve the replacement of one or more keys or the whole keyboard," the post added.

The list of eligible models include: MacBook (Retina, 12-­inch, Early 2015), MacBook (Retina, 12­-inch, Early 2016), MacBook (Retina, 12-­inch, 2017), MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2018), MacBook Pro (13­-inch, 2016, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports), MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2017, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports), MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2016, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports), MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2017, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports), MacBook Pro (15-­inch, 2016), MacBook Pro (15-­inch, 2017), MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2018, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports), MacBook Pro (15-­inch, 2018), MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2019, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports), and MacBook Pro (15-­inch, 2019).

The company has come under criticism on social media and Apple-centric blogs and websites for the issues related to its keyboard.

Last June, the company said it would repair keyboards on some models, and the announcement on Tuesday expanded the models to include more recent ones.

Written with inputs from Reuters

