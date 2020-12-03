Apple will bring two new MacBook Pro laptops next year, TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests. These new devices will feature a new design, be powered by Apple Silicon chips, and have mini-LED displays. Furthermore, Kuo also suggests that a new MacBook Air with the Apple Silicon chip and mini-LED display will launch in 2022, and not next year. Apple is expected to significantly increase production of mini-LED displays next year, and the main driver of this transition of display will be the MacBook range. New iPad models with mini-LED display are also expected to be launched.

MacRumors accessed Kuo's latest investor note, that offers revised information on Apple mini-LED display shipments in the coming years. Two MacBook Pro models with mini-LED displays and Apple Silicon chip are reported to launch next year, while a redesigned MacBook Air with mini-LED and Apple Silicon may launch in 2022. The MacBook Air is expected to be an “affordable model,” whereas the MacBook Pro models is said to come with an “all-new form factor.” Kuo projects MacBook models as the main driver of mini-LED panel adoption as they will see faster shipment growth. In any event, the analyst claims that a new iPad model with mini-LED display will be launched in H1 2021.

TF Securities has also revised its shipment forecast by 350 percent for 2021 and 450 percent in 2022. Apple is now predicted to ship 10-12 million mini-LED devices next year and 25-28 million mini-LED devices in 2022. Epistar is expected be the sole supplier of mini-LED displays for Apple.

With an optimistic production scenario of mini-LED displays, Kuo expects MacBook shipments to grow by 100 percent with up to 35 million units per year. The MacBook 2021 range is also expected to include few Intel-based models as well, and a complete shift to Apple silicon chips may take over two years.

