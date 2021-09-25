Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Apple's Rumoured MacBook Pro Models Could Receive Higher Resolution Screens, macOS Beta Leak Suggests

Apple's Rumoured MacBook Pro Models Could Receive Higher Resolution Screens, macOS Beta Leak Suggests

Apple's much-rumoured 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models may come with higher resolution displays.

By ANI | Updated: 25 September 2021 14:16 IST
Apple's Rumoured MacBook Pro Models Could Receive Higher Resolution Screens, macOS Beta Leak Suggests

Photo Credit: Apple

New MacBook Pro models suggested through the seventh beta release of macOS Monterey

Highlights
  • New MacBook Pro models are speculated to have higher resolution displays
  • Apple currently offers 3072x1920 pixels resolution on 16-inch MacBook Pro
  • MacBook Pro with a 13-inch display features a 2560x1600 pixels resolution

The latest beta build of Apple's macOS Monterey has recently provided clues about the resolution of the company's rumoured 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros.

According to The Verge, the seventh beta of the upcoming operating system contains references to '3456 x 2234 Retina' and '3024 x 1964 Retina', which are two resolutions not supported in any of Apple's current Macs.

This theorises that the two new resolutions correspond to Apple's much-rumoured 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros, which are widely expected to launch this year with new designs and a new Arm-based Apple processor called the M1X.

For reference, the current 16-inch MacBook Pro has a resolution of 3072 x 1920, while the current 13-inch MacBook Pro's display sits at 2560 x 1600. If the new resolutions are accurate, both laptops should see an increase in pixel density as well as screen resolution.

Along with the improved screen resolutions, both laptops are rumoured to feature a revived magnetic MagSafe laptop charger and the return of useful ports like an SD card slot and HDMI.

As per The Verge, the widely disliked OLED Touch Bar is also reportedly on the way out. The new laptops are expected to be announced at an Apple event this year, although an exact date is yet to be made public.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13, new iPad and iPad mini, and Apple Watch Series 7 — and what they mean to the Indian market. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple MacBook Pro, macOS Monterey, MacBook Pro, Apple
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 120Hz Super AMOLED Plus Display Launched: Specifications

Related Stories

Apple's Rumoured MacBook Pro Models Could Receive Higher Resolution Screens, macOS Beta Leak Suggests
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Prime Video Channels Bundling Service Launched by Amazon for Streaming Apps
  2. iPhone 13 Series Pre-Order Begins Today: Prices Around the World
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 to Go Live Starting October 4
  4. Realme Narzo 50A, Narzo 50i Smartphones Launched in India: All Details
  5. Kena Bridge of Spirits Review: A Game You’ve Played Before
  6. iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max First Impressions
  7. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 Sale Goes Live on October 7
  8. Dogecoin Knock-Off Nano Dogecoin Gains 5,000 Percent in 24 Hours
  9. iQoo Z5 With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched: All You Need to Know
  10. Elon Musk Says 'Super Important for Doge Fees to Drop'
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple's Rumoured MacBook Pro Models Could Receive Higher Resolution Screens, macOS Beta Leak Suggests
  2. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 120Hz Super AMOLED Plus Display Launched: Specifications
  3. Elon Musk and Grimes Are Now 'Semi-Separated', Tesla CEO Says
  4. Microsoft Surface Duo to Get Android 11 Before End of Year, Company Reportedly Confirms
  5. William Shatner of Star Trek Fame Going to Space Aboard Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Rocket: Report
  6. Intel Breaks Ground on $20-Billion Arizona Plants as US Chip Factory Race Heats Up
  7. Lithuania Looks to Ban 'Untrustworthy' Phones After Chinese Censorship Concerns
  8. Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou Leaves Canada After US Deal on Fraud Charges, Detained Canadians Head Home
  9. Tesla CEO Elon Musk Says New Semiconductor Plants Will End Global Auto Chip Shortage Next Year
  10. Google CEO Sundar Pichai Sought to Keep Incognito Mode Issues Out of Spotlight, Lawsuit Alleges
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com