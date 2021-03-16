Apple MacBook Pro is one of the last Intel-powered laptops by the company that is still available for purchase and is being offered with a huge discount online. The current MacBook lineup from Apple has migrated to their in-house M1 chipset last year. The Intel-powered MacBook Pro 13 is currently available with 256GB or 512GB of storage. On Amazon, the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Intel i5 processor and 256GB SSD is currently listed at a discounted price of Rs. 99,990.

XDA Developers was the first to spot the MacBook Pro on sale on Amazon. It is being offered for Rs. 99,990, which is almost Rs. 18,000 lower than its original price. The e-commerce platform is also offering up to Rs. 18,000 exchange discount for the 256GB storage variant. The 512GB storage variant is retailing for Rs 1,41,719, approximately Rs 1,200 lower than its original price.

Apple MacBook Pro 13 comes equipped with the Magic keyboard with scissor switches. It is powered by an 8th-generation Intel i5 processor with 8GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of internal storage. It also has a 13.3-inch IPS display with a 2560x1600 pixels resolution, Thunderbolt 3 ports, and Touch Bar. The reduction in price makes it an interesting proposition, but the M1-powered MacBook laptops have proven to be faster than the Intel-powered MacBook laptops. The M1-powered Macbook Pro retails for Rs. 1,22,900 and the M1-powered MacBook Air is available for Rs. 92,900.

In other MacBook-related news, Apple is planning to introduce OLED displays for its iPad and MacBook models in the near future. A 10.9-inch OLED iPad is purportedly in development and might be released as soon as 2022. However, Apple hasn't released any official information regarding this.

Is MacBook Air M1 the portable beast of a laptop that you always wanted?

