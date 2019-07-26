Technology News
Apple to Gradually Replace MacBook's Butterfly Keyboard Starting This Year: Kuo

The rumoured 16-inch MacBook Pro model might be the first one to ship with a brand new keyboard.

By | Updated: 26 July 2019 18:03 IST
Apple to Gradually Replace MacBook's Butterfly Keyboard Starting This Year: Kuo

Apple may finally replace its butterfly keyboards with more reliable ones

Highlights
  • Apple may launch a 16-inch MacBook Pro with a new keyboard design
  • From 2020, all new MacBook models will ship with the new keyboard
  • Apple's butterfly keyboard design has been controversial for some time

Apple is on the verge of solving the most annoying problem with its MacBook models. The controversial butterfly keyboard could be on its way out. Earlier this month, well-known supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple will ditch its butterfly keyboard for the scissor switch-based keyboard. The new keyboard is expected to be more durable compared to the older butterfly keyboards. In a fresh report, Kuo has revealed when these new reliable keyboards will begin shipping.

The new 16-inch MacBook Pro is likely to become the first MacBook model to replace the butterfly keyboard for the new scissor switch-based keyboard design. The new MacBook Pro model is expected to ship from September this year.

Starting from 2020, every new MacBook model will include the new scissor-switch keyboard, according to Kuo. The analyst's previous report had predicted that Apple will introduce the new keyboard design first in its refreshed MacBook Air model, but that didn't really happen. In the new report, spotted by 9to5Mac, Kuo has shifted his prediction to the 16-inch MacBook Pro model that's expected to launch in September this year.

The new scissor switch-based keyboard design uses glass fibres that keep the keys from breaking. The older butterfly keyboard was more expensive to manufacture, according to Kuo. Keys in the new keyboard will have a longer travel time, making them more durable.

Apple's butterfly keyboard design has been a well-known problem for years now. In its effort to slim down its MacBook models, Apple introduced its butterfly keyboard design in 2015. Following several complaints from users all across the globe, Apple had to kick off its free keyboard replacement program to replace or repair broken keyboards.

The Cupertino-based company had earlier introduced an improved version of its butterfly keyboard design in select MacBook models to improve reliability. However, it seems like the 2019 MacBook Air and Pro models will be stick with the old keyboard for now.

Kuo has also predicted that Apple's iPad Smart Keyboard will become more popular due to the upcoming iPadOS. He predicts that Apple will sell around 2 million units of its Smart Keyboard in 2019 which will double to 4 million next year.

Apple to Gradually Replace MacBook's Butterfly Keyboard Starting This Year: Kuo
