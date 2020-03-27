Technology News
Apple Plans to Launch ‘Several’ ARM-Based Mac Notebooks, Desktops in 2021: Ming-Chi Kuo

The ARM-based processors are believed to help Apple reduce processor costs by 40 to 60 percent.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 27 March 2020 14:22 IST
Future MacBooks may come with ARM-based processors, just like your mobile devices

Highlights
  • Apple would take on Windows PCs with its ARM-based Mac machines
  • First MacBook models based on ARM processor may debut later this year
  • Apple is also said to have plans for USB4 standard

Apple is in plans to launch not just one or two but “several” Mac notebooks and desktops based on ARM processors in 2021, according to a report citing a research note prepared by reputed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The Cupertino company is said to offer its own custom designed ARM-based processors through its next-generation Mac devices. In addition to the new processors, Apple would start relying upon the USB4 standard that is aimed to unify USB Type-C and Thunderbolt protocols to deliver new computing experiences with faster data transfer speeds.

The adoption of ARM-based processors will help Apple reduce processor costs by 40 to 60 percent over its existing reliance on Intel processors, Kuo said in the note, as reported by MacRumors. The lower processor costs would bring competitive advantage to the Mac lineup. Further, the new processors are likely to add more hardware differentiation to the Mac machines over Windows PCs.

Apple would be able to provide a better battery life through its ARM-based processors over what users are getting on the Intel-powered MacBook models.

Unlike traditional x86 processors manufactured by AMD and Intel, ARM processors are so far mainly powering mobile devices. However, Microsoft tied up with Qualcomm and PC makers such as Asus and HP to bring ‘Always Connected' PCs.

In a note released last month, Kuo suggested MacBooks powered by ARM-based processors that would debut as early as the fourth quarter of this year or the first quarter of next year. Apple is likely to give some hint at the new development sometime later this year -- maybe at WWDC 2020 that is taking place online due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The fresh note by Kuo also mentioned USB4 support on Mac machines in 2022. Apple is speculated to partner with ASMedia Technology to offer the new experience.

Apple, ARM, Apple MacBook, Apple Mac, Ming Chi Kuo
