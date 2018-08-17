Apple has so far remained tight-lipped about a MacBook Air family refresh, but speculations surrounding the upcoming lineup continue to pour in from all corners. The Cupertino giant has long been rumoured to be planning to unveil a cheaper MacBook Air, and new reports suggest that the launch may not be far. According to the latest information, Apple may reveal an 'entry-level' MacBook lineup in September, coinciding with both the 2018 iPhone launch event and the end of Q3. Also, the new laptop is expected to be priced at $1,200 (roughly Rs. 84,300). A report also contains details about the AirPower charger, and upcoming iPads.

The release of a new MacBook Air with a lower price tag was initially expected during the second quarter of 2018, possibly at the Worldwide Developers Conference 2018, but reports had claimed that the production was delayed to the second half of 2018. As per a Digitimes report, Apple has scheduled the launch of the new MacBook series featuring Intel's 14nm Kaby Lake processor for next month. Citing industry sources, the report claims that the new model could be priced at $1,200. This report corroborates another report by market research firm TrendForce that says Apple "will release a new MacBook Air at the end of the quarter."

The Digitimes report says that the 13-inch "inexpensive" MacBook was originally set to be released in the fourth quarter of 2017, but was delayed due to Intel's issues with its 10nm manufacturing process. Apple has apparently revised the product design to adopt 14nm Kaby Lake chips. The model is estimated to have a shipment volume of around eight million units in 2018 itself.

To recall, MacBook Air, launched by then Apple CEO Steve Jobs at the MacWorld Expo in San Francisco in 2008, has not been updated since 2015 as Apple has shifted focus towards the 12-inch MacBook and MacBook Pro.

Interestingly, the Digitimes report adds that Apple may also announce the launch schedule for its AirPower wireless charger for new iPhone models during the launch event. The price point is said to be around $161 (roughly Rs. 11,300) to $193 (roughly Rs. 13,500). Additionally, the report claims that the company will also launch two new iPad Pro models - 12.9-inch and 11-inch. The two new iPad Pros will reportedly feature a newly-designed 18W power adapter with a USB-C interface for a faster charging experience.