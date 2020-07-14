MacBook, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro users were recently advised by Apple to not close laptops with a cover over the Web camera. Apple in a blog post had stated that covering the camera not only interferes with the ambient light sensor but along increases the risk of screen damage when users close the lid with the cover over it. Speaking more about Apple's warning with a news outlet, an Apple repair technician claims that during the coronavirus pandemic, the number of cases of MacBook screen damage has purportedly risen as people due to privacy concerns are covering the Web camera.

The technician added that in several cases, the camera has adhesive residue over it that is also difficult to remove without damaging it.

As more people are working from home amid the global pandemic, the reliance on Web cameras has simultaneously increased to communicate with friends, families, and colleagues.

"So being able to slide a cover across the camera offers some privacy even mid-meetings where people might not want to disconnect," the Apple repair technician told ZDNet.

The Apple technician added that due the cover over the camera, the number of MacBook screen damage cases have also increased. One of the reasons for this is MacBook's "tighter tolerances."

MacBook models over the years are adopting slimmer bezels across the screen to offer a vivid display experience. Under the top narrow bezel of the display panel, Apple houses the HD Web camera, the camera LED and ambient light sensor. The Apple technician claims that due to the narrow bezels, the chances of anything coming between the screen and the top bezel are higher.

"It's almost non-existent, and anything that gets in-between the screen and the body can break the display in a heartbeat. They do, they just go 'pop' and the damage is done," the repair technician explained.

Another problem associated with the cover over the Web camera is the residue left by it. It is caused when MacBook users put covers such as tapes, Band-Aid and so on. This potentially damages the camera and sensor around it. The cover or residue interferes with the ambient light sensor and prevents features like automatic brightness and True Tone from working.

Apple's advise over the camera covers

Apple in a note had also suggested against Web camera covers with strong adhesive. The company stated if MacBook users are to put a cover over the camera, it should not be thicker than an average piece of printer paper (0.1mm). It also added that users must remove the camera cover before closing the camera lid.

Apple has further explained that users concerned over the privacy can control camera settings and permission by heading to the control access. Users can also look for the green camera LED indicator to know when it is switched on.

Fortunately, AppleCare+ also covers this kind of screen damage issue. MacBook users can find more details about Apple's AppleCare coverage via the company website.

