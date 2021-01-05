Apple AirTags, new MacBook models with Apple Silicon, and an augmented reality (AR) device are said to be upcoming products from the Cupertino-based company in 2021. The information was reportedly shared by reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who also said that new AirPods and devices with mini-LED displays are also in the pipeline. Additionally, a well-known Apple tipster has shared a 3D animation of the AirTags that is claimed to have come from Apple itself. As of now, the Cupertino giant has not shared any information on the aforementioned devices.

A report by MacRumors citing analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple will launch its AirTags, a Tile-like tracking device, this year. This will allow users to locate and keep track of their personal belongings and also get notified when they are separated from a tagged item.

Apple AirTags have been in the news for quite some time now and it seems like they will be made official this year. Tipster Jon Prosser has also shared a 3D animation of the rumoured AirTags on YouTube that is said to have been spotted by a software engineer. The animation is said to show up in iOS just like AirPods and other accessories. It shows a white circular device that looks very similar to the image shared back in September by the same tipster. The Apple AirTags are tipped to support Bluetooth LE and Ultra-Wideband (UWB) connectivity. The front seems to be completely blank and the Apple logo can be seen on the metallic back.

Coming back to the information shared by Kuo, Apple will also release an augmented reality (AR) device, which could be a headset, a pair of glasses, or both, as per the report.

The company is said to release new AirPods this year, as well as more MacBook models with its own chip throughout the year. Apple is also said to be working on MacBook models with mini-LED displays that could release this year. Early in December last year, Kuo had shared that two new MacBook Pro models and new iPad models with mini-LED displays will be launched in 2021.

