MacBook Air With Mini-LED Display Tipped for 2022, iPad Air Models May Use OLED Displays

Apple may not bring OLED displays to iPad Pro models or MacBook models.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 18 March 2021 18:45 IST
iPad Pro models may come with Mini-LED displays next month

Highlights
  • Apple is said to adopt Mini-LED displays for MacBook Air, iPad Pro models
  • It may switch to OLED displays for other iPad models
  • Apple has not shared any details on upcoming devices

Apple may bring Mini-LED displays to its MacBook Air by 2022 and the iPad Air models from the same year will come with OLED displays. The development was reportedly shared by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in a research note. There have been reports in the past suggesting Apple will soon launch its Mini-LED display powered MacBook and iPad Pro models, and it seems like these displays will be exclusive to iPad Pro models when it comes to tablets.

According to a report by 9to5Mac citing a research note by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple may bring its MacBook Air with Mini-LED display by next year. The note states that new iPad Pro models will also use Mini-LED display technology but other iPad models will use OLED displays. Kuo adds that next year's iPad Air will come with an OLED display. The OLED displays that the company plans on using for the iPad models will be flat, unlike the iPhone OLED displays that curve at the bottom. This means the displays will be relatively cheaper to produce.

However, considering that OLED displays (in some cases) suffer from burn-in or permanent image retention, Apple will not bring this technology to its iPad Pro models or MacBook models, as per the report. This isn't the first time an OLED display has been tipped for upcoming Apple products as a report from earlier this month suggested its upcoming iPad and MacBook models will come with OLED displays. However, with the latest information, it looks OLED displays will be exclusive to iPad models other than iPad Pro, and of course, iPhone models.

Apple is said to bring its Mini-LED powered iPad Pro models in April. They may have an 11-inch and 12.9-inch screen size and will be powered by a new processor that is said to be at par with Apple's M1 processor. These 2021 iPad Pro models may also come with a USB Type-C Thunderbolt Port. It should be noted that Apple has not shared any details on upcoming devices.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Apple, MacBook Air, iPad, iPad Pro, Mini LED, OLED
Vineet Washington
Sony Play at Home Initiative Brings 10 Free PS4, PS vr Games Starting March 25
OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Confirmed to Come With Snapdragon 888; More Camera Samples Released Ahead of Launch

