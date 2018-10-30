Apple's October 30 event saw the launch of the new MacBook Air, which hasn't seen a refresh in design since 2010. It received a specifications refresh in 2017, and here we are in 2018, with a design refresh. The all-new MacBook Air features a Retina display - a first for the series, and long anticipated. Another highlight feature is Touch ID, which is now found on as a key on the keyboard, and powered by the company's T2 chip.

The T2 chip on the does a whole lot more than to provide a secure enclave for Touch ID, but also contains the SSD controller and other vital components like an image signal processor. The all-new MacBook Air base model features 8GB of RAM (up to 16GB), an Intel Core i5 processor (1.6GHz base clock, with Turbo up to 3.6GHz), and a 128GB SSD (up to 1.5TB). It is priced at $1,199 (roughly Rs. 88,200), and goes up for pre-orders in the US today, with availability from November 7.

The new MacBook Air gets a backlit keyboard with individual lighting behind each key, based on the third-generation Butterfly mechanism that's said to be 4 times more stable. There is also a brand new Force Touch trackpad, giving it 20 percent larger area.

The all-new MacBook Air features a 13.3-inch Retina display. This also gives the display 48 percent more colour, and bezels that are 50 percent narrower, than the previous generation. The company is also touting louder stereo speakers with more bass than before, and it features a three-mic array. There are two USB Type-C Thunderbolt 3 ports on the left side, which will give it power, USB , Thunderbolt connectivity, HDMI, VGA, and DisplayPort connectivity. There is also a FaceTime HD camera on top of the display.

In terms of design, the company says the all-new MacBook occupies 17 percent less volume than the previous generation MacBook Air. The company also says it now uses custom alloy from excess aluminium, ensuring the laptop is built with 100-percent recycled aluminium, instead of high-grade aluminium in previous generations - which helps reduce the carbon footprint be nearly 50 percent. The all-new MacBook Air is also just 15.6mm-thick, which makes it 10 percent thinner than the previous Air. It weighs 1.25kg, down from 1.34kg of the previous generation.