Technology News
loading

Apple Request for Tariffs Exemption on Mac Pro Parts From China Denied: Trump

Apple had asked to waive 25 percent tariffs on 15 parts, including ones for the Mac Pro desktop computer.

By | Updated: 27 July 2019 10:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Apple Request for Tariffs Exemption on Mac Pro Parts From China Denied: Trump

US President Donald Trump told the reporters that he thought Apple would build a plant in Texas

Highlights
  • Apple says the new Mac Pro is designed and engineered in California
  • It also emphasised "final assembly" is only a part of manufacturing
  • Trump has levied billions of dollars in tariffs on Chinese imports

US President Donald Trump on Friday said his administration would not grant Apple any relief for tariffs on parts made in China for its Mac Pro computer and later added he thought the firm would build a plant in Texas.

"Apple will not be given Tariff waiver, or relief, for Mac Pro parts that are made in China. Make them in the USA, no Tariffs!" Trump tweeted.

On July 18, Apple asked the US Trade Representative's office to waive 25 percent tariffs on 15 parts, including ones for the Mac Pro desktop computer. The public comment period for those requests closes on August 1.

Trump later told reporters he thought Apple would build a plant in Texas, without elaborating on exactly what he was referring to or how he knew.

"I want Apple to build their plants in the United States. I don't want them to build them in China. So when I heard they were going to build it in China, I said, 'No, that's OK, you can build it in China but when you send your product into the United States we're going to tariff you," he said.

"We'll work it out," he said. "I think they're going to announce that they're going to build a plant in Texas. And if they do that, I'm starting to get very happy."

The Wall Street Journal reported in June that Apple is shifting manufacturing of its new Mac Pro desktop computer to China from Texas.

Apple issued a statement at the time that "like all of our products, the new Mac Pro is designed and engineered in California and includes components from several countries including the United States" and emphasized that "final assembly is only one part of the manufacturing process."

Representatives for Apple had no immediate comment on either the tariff or Texas plant comments on Friday. Shares of the company sharply pared their gains after the tweets.

Apple CEO Tim Cook in December 2013 announced the company was building the Mac Pro in Texas after coming under criticism for assembling most of its products in lower-wage countries.

Apple does not disclose sales figures for its Mac Pro, but analysts do not believe it is a high-volume seller for the company compared to the iPhone. Priced at $6,000 (roughly Rs. 4,13,200) and up, it is aimed at professional users such as movie and music studios.

Trump has previously made claims about Apple's plans to build new U.S. plants, which have not materialised.

Apple did say in December it would build a second campus in Austin, Texas. The company is also spending $390 million (roughly Rs. 2,685 crores) with supplier Finisar that helped the chipmaker re-open a 700,000-square-foot factory in Texas.

Trade war
Trump has levied billions of dollars in tariffs on Chinese imports and threatened to impose levies on another $325 billion (roughly Rs. 22,37,950 crores) of Chinese goods if no progress is reached in a trade dispute that has disrupted global supply chains and shaken financial markets.

For Apple, China is both a key market and a major production centre for its devices. The company got nearly 18 percent of its total revenue from Greater China in the quarter that ended in March.

Apple in June asked its major suppliers to assess the cost implications of moving 15 percent to 30 percent of its production capacity from China to Southeast Asia, according to a Nikkei report.

In its submissions to the US Trade Representative asking for the waivers, Apple said the products were part of a consumer electronic device and "not strategically important or related to Chinese industrial programs, such as "Made in China 2020."

The parts include graphics processing modules, structural frames, power supply units, AC power cables, ladder assemblies, data cables and a wireless mouse line.

Some Apple products such as the Apple Watch and AirPods headphones faced a potential 25 percent tariff last year, but officials spared Apple and other electronics makers such as Fitbit in September.

The Trump administration has denied numerous other tariff exclusion requests from major companies including General Motors for its Chinese-made Buick Envision, Tesla for components for its electric vehicles and Uber Technologies for electric bikes.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Donald Trump, Apple, Apple Mac Pro, Mac Pro
Are Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 the Best Phones Under Rs. 30,000?
Sprint, T-Mobile Win US Antitrust Approval for $26 Billion Merger
Honor Smartphones
Apple Request for Tariffs Exemption on Mac Pro Parts From China Denied: Trump
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi K20 Pro, Realme X, 3 More Phones to Go on Flash Sale This Sunday
  2. Nokia 8.2 Specifications Surface, Tipped to Run Android Q Out-of-the-Box
  3. Sound Amplifier by Google Now Works With Android 6.0 Marshmallow and Above
  4. Fossil Sport Smartwatch Review
  5. This Is How Much Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra Charge per Instagram Post
  6. Microsoft is Changing How and When Major Windows 10 Updates Are Released
  7. PUBG Mobile Lite Launched in India for Phones With Less Than 2GB of RAM
  8. Huawei Flags First Hongmeng OS Devices - 'Smart Screens'
  9. iPhone 11 Demand Expected to Be Similar to iPhone XS Series: Report
  10. Apple May Finally Fix the Most Annoying Thing About MacBook Models
#Latest Stories
  1. Trump Says US Could Tax French Wine in Retaliation for Digital Tax
  2. Sprint, T-Mobile Win US Antitrust Approval for $26 Billion Merger
  3. Apple Request for Tariffs Exemption on Mac Pro Parts From China Denied: Trump
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Aura Glow Colour Leaked With Blue S Pen
  5. Microsoft Windows 10 Major New Versions to be Released Only Once per Year
  6. PUBG Season 4 Update (v4.1) Now Live for PC Gamers, Weapon Issues Fixed
  7. Sony Cyber-Shot RX100 VII With Real-Time Tracking, 90fps Burst Shooting, Microphone Jack Launched
  8. Black Shark 2 Pro Live Image Leaked, AnTuTu Listing Tips Key Specifications
  9. Flipkart Super Flash Sale Sunday Will Offer Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20, Redmi 7A, Realme X, Realme 3i
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.