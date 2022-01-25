Apple could launch an updated version of M1 Mac mini featuring its latest Apple silicon chips later this year, according to a tipster. The company is said to be working on an improved version of its Mac mini computer, which will feature the in-house M1 Pro and M1 Mac chips under the hood. The updated Mac mini is also tipped to feature a new design and more ports. Apple last released Mac mini featuring an M1 chip in November 2020, and was the first Mac to feature the ARM-based processor.

The Cupertino company is reportedly working on updating its smallest computer, Mac mini (Review), with Apple M1 Pro and M1 Max chips which were featured on the new Apple MacBook Pro models launched last year, according to tipster Dylan (@dylandkt) on Twitter. Apple's upgraded MacBook Pro models offer powerful upgrades over the original M1 chip, and the chips are expected to feature on Apple offerings this year, including a new iMac Pro model that is reportedly in the works.

For the Apple Spring event, We will be receiving the Mac Mini with M1 Pro and M1 Max, a new 5G iPhone SE, and a new iPad Air. iMac Pro is still on track currently for a release in the spring. Yet, I have heard there are still concerns with regards to production. — Dylan (@dylandkt) January 23, 2022

Apple is said to be working on a few other devices which are tipped to launch alongside Mac mini at a Spring Launch event that could be held around April. These include a powerful new iMac Pro with Apple Silicon and an updated version of iPad Air, the tipster adds. The Cupertino company is said to be working on an updated iPhone SE model with support for 5G connectivity, which is expected to launch in April. Apple is expected to launch its iPhone 14 series smartphones later this year, featuring the next generation of mobile chips under the hood.

According to the tipster, Apple will also update the Mac mini with a new design. Back in December 2021, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman noted that Apple was going to update iPad Pro with wireless charging support in 2022, while the company would redesign Mac mini and MacBook Air, while introducing a “revamped, high-end” iMac with Apple silicon. The Mac mini was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 64,900 for the base 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage variant, but there is no word on how much Apple's updated Mac mini could cost.