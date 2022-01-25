Technology News
Apple Tipped to Launch Updated Mac mini With M1 Pro, M1 Max Chips at Spring Launch Event

Mac mini, the first M1 Mac from Apple, is tipped to get its first upgrade.

By David Delima | Updated: 25 January 2022 16:53 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple's M1 powered Mac mini (pictured) offers powerful performance over its predecessor

Highlights
  • Apple’s last Mac mini was launched in November 2020
  • M1 Pro and M1 Max were launched on Apple’s latest MacBook Pro models
  • Mac mini is tipped to debut at Apple’s Spring Launch event

Apple could launch an updated version of M1 Mac mini featuring its latest Apple silicon chips later this year, according to a tipster. The company is said to be working on an improved version of its Mac mini computer, which will feature the in-house M1 Pro and M1 Mac chips under the hood. The updated Mac mini is also tipped to feature a new design and more ports. Apple last released Mac mini featuring an M1 chip in November 2020, and was the first Mac to feature the ARM-based processor.

The Cupertino company is reportedly working on updating its smallest computer, Mac mini (Review), with Apple M1 Pro and M1 Max chips which were featured on the new Apple MacBook Pro models launched last year, according to tipster Dylan (@dylandkt) on Twitter. Apple's upgraded MacBook Pro models offer powerful upgrades over the original M1 chip, and the chips are expected to feature on Apple offerings this year, including a new iMac Pro model that is reportedly in the works.

Apple is said to be working on a few other devices which are tipped to launch alongside Mac mini at a Spring Launch event that could be held around April. These include a powerful new iMac Pro with Apple Silicon and an updated version of iPad Air, the tipster adds. The Cupertino company is said to be working on an updated iPhone SE model with support for 5G connectivity, which is expected to launch in April. Apple is expected to launch its iPhone 14 series smartphones later this year, featuring the next generation of mobile chips under the hood.

According to the tipster, Apple will also update the Mac mini with a new design. Back in December 2021, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman noted that Apple was going to update iPad Pro with wireless charging support in 2022, while the company would redesign Mac mini and MacBook Air, while introducing a “revamped, high-end” iMac with Apple silicon. The Mac mini was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 64,900 for the base 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage variant, but there is no word on how much Apple's updated Mac mini could cost.

What's most interesting about Apple's new MacBook Pros, M1 Pro and M1 Max silicon, AirPods (3rd Generation), and Apple Music Voice plan? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Comment
 
 

