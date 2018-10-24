Apple is expected to bring a range of new Mac machines at its October 30 event in New York. But ahead of the formal announcement, as many as three new Mac models running macOS 10.14 Mojave have been spotted in the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) database. All these three new Macs are expected to be a part of the forthcoming event where the Cupertino giant is also speculated to bring a new range of iPad Pro models with Face ID support. Notably, the new models appeared on the EEC database weren't a part of the list that emerged earlier this year, alongside five unknown iPad models. It is expected that the fresh listing points at the anticipated Mac Mini and iMac upgrades.

The listed filing in the EEC database, as reported by Consomac, shows Mac machines with model identifiers A1993, A2115, and A2116. The filing defines the new models as "Apple personal computers" running macOS 10.14. This is perhaps enough to predict that the latest development is related to the upcoming Mac models. Furthermore, the three listed models are likely to be the new Mac Mini and iMac machines.

Back in July, the EEC database was spotted to have five new Mac computer models with identifiers A1931, A1932, A1988, A1989, and A1990 alongside five new iPad models. All those Mac models were interestingly featured with macOS 10.13 instead of the latest macOS Mojave. It appeared that three of the models listed in the EEC database were related to new MacBook Pros, though the A1932 in the database is likely to be an upcoming MacBook laptop.

TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently predicted that Apple at its October 30 event could unveil at least three new Mac machines, including a "low-price" MacBook as well as an updated Mac mini and iMac. Kuo also forecast that the company will bring two new iPad Pro models with USB Type-C and better display panels than the previous models as well as a "new-design" Apple Pencil to match the updated iPad Pro lineup. The new Apple Pencil is already rumoured to have the ability to pair with the new iPad models by proximity, similar to how AirPods currently pair with a compatible iPhone or Mac device.

The new iPad Pro models, on the other hand, are so far rumoured to have an iPhone X-like TrueDepth Camera system to enable Face ID support. The presence of Face ID will help the company ditch the dated Touch ID button. It is also rumoured that the 2018 iPad Pro family will be able to deliver 4K HDR video to external displays and come with a USB Type-C port instead of Apple's proprietary Lightning port. The new range could include 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. Moreover, it is rumoured that Apple could bring a new iPad mini in the coming months.

According to a recent IDC report, Mac shipments declined 11 percent with 4.7 million units being shipped in the third quarter of this year. The fall in shipments brought Apple down to the fifth position in the worldwide PC market, with Lenovo emerging as the market leader, followed by HP, Dell, and Acer. The new models are expected to help the Mac maker to improve its market presence over time.